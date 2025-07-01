Proposed changes to Edinburgh polling places

As Edinburgh will have new constituencies for the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections, the City of Edinburgh Council has been reviewing the polling districts and places. They will need to consider things like new housing developments, changes to access or roads as well as making sure that polling places are accessible for everyone who wishes to vote.

The council identified some proposed changes to improve their polling places and would like to hear from Edinburgh’s voters and community groups for their views and for any alternative suggestions to polling facilities in their area. The final decision on any changes will be made by councillors at a committee meeting.

You can read about the proposed changes to current polling arrangements and give your feedback online https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/pollingreview

The website has documents with more details and maps of the current and proposed changes. Please give the Council your views by July 18.

Please note that following a decision from the Council, they no longer use any schools as polling places to avoid disruption to education.

