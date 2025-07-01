Proposed changes to Edinburgh polling places
The council identified some proposed changes to improve their polling places and would like to hear from Edinburgh’s voters and community groups for their views and for any alternative suggestions to polling facilities in their area. The final decision on any changes will be made by councillors at a committee meeting.
You can read about the proposed changes to current polling arrangements and give your feedback online https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/pollingreview
The website has documents with more details and maps of the current and proposed changes. Please give the Council your views by July 18.
Please note that following a decision from the Council, they no longer use any schools as polling places to avoid disruption to education.