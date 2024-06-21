Provost helps Linlithgow opticians celebrate fifth anniversary by unveiling £90,000 store upgrade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Specsavers in Linlithgow has marked its fifth birthday by revealing a new look store and state-of-the-art laboratory.

A LINLITHGOW opticians and audiology clinic has marked five years of supporting members of the community by unveiling a brand-new look following a significant £90,000 investment.

Since launching in 2019, Specsavers at the Regent Centre has helped more than 122,000 with their eye and hearing care needs.

To mark its anniversary, the store has now undergone a complete transformation as a result of increased customer demand in the local area.

Specsavers Linlithgow has marked its fifth anniversary with a £90K face lift

The shop front has been redesigned to accommodate the needs of the clinic’s growing customer base, with brighter and more spacious areas for patients to enjoy before attending their appointments.

What’s more, the store has also invested in a state-of-the-art laboratory within the newly renovated Low Port Centre, that will allow specially trained technicians to produce glasses to the highest possible standards in-store and allow them to carry out complex repairs at a much quicker rate.

Diana Kelly, store director of Specsavers in Linlithgow, says: ‘It’s been an honour to show our support for the people of Linlithgow over the last five years, whether it be through providing them with expert eye and hearing care, or throwing our support behind some of the fantastic community initiatives in the town.

‘With that said, we’re delighted to unveil our new look facility which we hope will provide our much-loved customers with an outstanding experience from the minute they walk through our doors.

‘Not only does our space feel bigger and more welcoming, but our brand-new lab facility will help us continue to pave the way for industry-leading eye care in the town.

‘Specsavers is proud to serve the community of Linlithgow and we look forward to welcoming customers, both existing and new to our wonderful new space.’

Staff were joined by members of the local community – including the town’s Provost Elizabeth Park and members of Linlithgow Rose Girls U14s football club – to celebrate the anniversary and relaunch of the store at a special ceremony held earlier this month.

Team members Damian Kelly and Kaitlin Nelson were also presented with commemorative certificates to thank them for their five years of service to both Specsavers and the local community.

Provost Elizabeth Park adds: ‘Specsavers has been a beacon of light on the Linlithgow high street since 2019, and I was thrilled to be invited to share their anniversary celebrations with them.

‘I want to again extend my warm congratulations to Diana and her team for continuing to champion excellence in eye and hearing care and their unwavering commitment to supporting people in our town.’