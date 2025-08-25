£110,000 boost powers grassroots climate action in Edinburgh

A funding boost of £110,000 has been awarded to Edinburgh Communities Climate Action Network (ECCAN) to support its continued work as a Climate Action Hub – helping communities across the capital tackle climate change and build local resilience.

Mark Dowey, Network Lead, ECCAN, said:“Community climate action depends on accessible funding. In Edinburgh, ECCAN member groups undertake substantive and transformative work in their communities – improving their lives and places through a front-foot, can-do attitude in the face of the climate emergency.

"As Edinburgh’s Climate Hub, we are delighted to support them to deliver this meaningful change with our Greenlight seedgrant funding.

“Thank you to Foundation Scotland who have now almost doubled the amount available via Greenlight in 2025-26. This increase in funding will make a real difference across the city – delivering worthwhile climate action projects by the community, for the community. Please join ECCAN and apply to Greenlight to fund your community climate project.”

The award is part of a wider £500,000 investment by Foundation Scotland to five Community Climate Action Hubs across central Scotland, including those in Glasgow, Forth Valley, Dundee and East Dunbartonshire.

Scotland’s 24 Climate Action Hubs, supported by the Scottish Government, aim to empower local communities to lead climate action at a local level – providing tailored support, funding opportunities and access to expertise. Through growing climate literacy, social confidence and practical life skills such as cooking, repairing, growing and sharing, they help build more capable and sustainable communities.

The Scottish Government has already allocated £5.5 million across 2024-2025 to support this network of regional community climate action hubs. Foundation Scotland’s funding will help hubs like ECCAN further enable a shift from short-term project cycles to building longer-term resilience in central Scotland. It will support hubs to distribute more grants to grassroots groups, so that communities gain the tools, knowledge, and financial support needed to drive meaningful climate action from the ground up.

Awards made:

Edinburgh: £110,000 to Edinburgh Communities Climate Action Network (ECCAN)

Glasgow: £110,000 to the Glasgow Climate Action Hub partnership

Forth Valley: £80,000 to FEL Scotland

East Dunbartonshire: £50,000 to Twechar Community Action, for an outreach officer employed until March 2027

Dundee: £55,000 to Dundee Changemakers Hub

Foundation Scotland is also providing £95,000 to support the development of a multi-hub climate adaptation initiative to work in more traditionally disadvantaged communities.

FEL Scotland will act as a lead partner, coordinating spend and learning and sharing this across the national network. This includes working with other Climate Hubs to support the development of a climate adaptation initiative to work in more traditionally disadvantaged communities. £95,000 has been allocated for this work.

Rachel Searle, Head of Communities and Impact at Foundation Scotland said: “We know that in face of the continuing climate emergency we all need to take action to increase resilience and adapt to the impacts of climate change. That’s why Growing Climate Action and Sustainable Natural Environments is one of Foundation Scotland’s impact themes.

"Providing this funding to five of central Scotland’s climate hubs will enhance their ability to respond to increasing demand and interest from communities to take action to tackle climate change locally. We’re looking forward to hearing how this funding helps with that.”

Clara Walker, Executive Director at FEL Scotland said: “We are grateful to Foundation Scotland for this investment, which complements existing Scottish Government funding and supports a crucial step forward for a number of Climate Action Hubs in central Scotland. Importantly, this funding enables us to explore and share learning across the wider network of 24 hubs, helping us understand how community funding can be scaled to create the most positive impact - particularly for the communities that need it most.”

Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin said: “Established by the Scottish Government, Scotland’s Climate Hubs play an influential role in their local communities, and provide valuable support and inspiration for people looking to take climate action. This funding from Foundation Scotland will support grassroot activity through five of our hubs – making a huge difference to people who want to make a positive change in their communities. It is a fantastic endorsement of the work carried out by Climate Hubs across the country and their ability to support and drive local change.”