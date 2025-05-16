£32,000 raised for charity that acts as a lifeline for local people

Leonardo employees in Edinburgh have visited LifeCare in Stockbridge, to hand over a cheque for £32,000 to celebrate the conclusion of a three-year partnership with the charity, which helps older people across Edinburgh area to thrive.

The charity was chosen by Leonardo employees in 2022, when they were asked to vote for their preferred charity which would become the focus for their fundraising efforts for the following three years.

For over 80 years, LifeCare has provided support for older people by taking a person-centred approach to care. The charity gives local people the resources they need to thrive at home and in the community.

This includes social events at their community hub based in Stockbridge and their day club in Portobello, as well as household help, meals on wheels and a care and companionship programme. While the activities come in many diverse forms, they are all aligned towards fighting the isolation and loneliness experienced by some older people living in Edinburgh.

Amongst the employees with personal connections to the charity is John MacKay, whose wife works at LifeCare. John said: “Both myself and my wife Julie would like to give a huge thanks to everyone who helped with Leonardo's fundraising for LifeCare over the last 3 years. We were just coming through the Covid pandemic when LifeCare's tenure started, and there was a long period of returning to normal in the aftermath. So, to raise £32,000 over the 3-year tenure is a fantastic achievement! That's close to £1,000 a month which is amazing. It has been a great help in supporting the services that LifeCare provide to older people in our community.”

Over the course of the partnership, employees gained an increasing awareness of the challenges and setbacks faced by members of the community, through their participation in events where they have spoken to those receiving their support.

Mark Stead, Leonardo SVP for the Edinburgh site, said: “Everyone at Leonardo in Edinburgh has been both proud and humbled to play even a small part in raising money and volunteering in support of the great work LifeCare performs within our local community here in Edinburgh. I have had the privilege to visit on a few occasions myself, to witness the work LifeCare’s dedicated staff and volunteers deliver for their clients in the area, which is both vital and hugely valued. Our three years of direct support will be remembered fondly by our people and has fostered a strong bond with the charity, which I am sure will persist for a long time to come.”