Queens Manor Care Home Brings The Local Community Together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Queens Manor to enjoy an open day that was held at the home on Friday 21st June 2024.

Queens Manor hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a tasty BBQ prepared by their hospitality team, musical entertainment, pet therapy and even a surprise visit from a local ice cream van, which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Staff at Queens Manor made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments and fun, such as burgers, hot beverages and tasty trifle prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all, as well as furry visits from Doc, Frank & Elvis and musical entertainment from Margo the Butterfly singer – it really was a team effort from all!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident, Jean Gillies, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments & fun kept flowing into the afternoon. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together. The entertainment was amazing – from the dogs and guineapigs, to the singer and a special shout out to the ice cream man! the van took me back to times I spent with my family at the beach all enjoying 99’s!”

Jean Gillies (Resident), Doc (Dog), Frank & Elvis (Guinea pigs)

Shannon Cullen, Senior Head of Lifestyle & Enrichment at the home, said: “Staff at Queens Manor are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community and residents, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success! With everyone having a great time”