Queensferry pupils gear up for Kit Car challenge with help of housebuilders

Cala Homes (East) and Taylor Wimpey East Scotland donate key components for DIY vehicle to pupils at Queensferry High School

PUPILS at Queensferry High School are gearing up to take on a kit car building challenge thanks to the help of two local housebuilders.

Cala Homes (East) and Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, along with the help of the Edinburgh Airport Community Fund, have donated the components of the DIY car for pupils to construct, with the aim of racing the finished vehicle at Knockhill circuit later this year.

The project is designed to help pupils gain additional skills and qualifications which are not always available within mainstream education that will continue to benefit them once they leave school.

Colin Hattersley

Around 20 students between S3 and S6 are being given the opportunity to take part in the course.

Michael Fong, Developing Young Workers School Coordinator at Queensferry High School said: "Everyone at the school is incredibly grateful for the support from Cala Homes and Taylor Wimpey to get this project off the ground.

“The whole journey, from the initial idea to seeing this kit car project come to life, has been a fantastic example of collaboration, however the project’s true impact on our students will come from the homebuilders’ continued guidance and mentorship as our pupil’s progress.

“Hearing from industry professionals and receiving long-term advice will be invaluable to these young people, especially after they leave school.

“I can’t wait to see how Cala and Taylor Wimpey will support the students' development first hand – it will truly showcase the positive impact their investment is having."

Kenny Manson, Deputy Headteacher at Queensferry High School said: “We are delighted to be able to work with local partners and having their support to provide equipment to develop wider life skills, which can only benefit our pupils in helping them to achieve their career aspirations.

“Sustainable relationships with key partners are mutually beneficial and essential for long term planning and ability to build the wider curriculum.”

Elaine Doyle, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes East, said: “This is a wonderful project for pupils at Queensferry High School and we are delighted to help them get it off the ground.

“Supporting young people with school-led initiatives like this is one of the most important elements of our South Queensferry Community Pledge, which we launched last year.

“The Pledge aims to bring meaningful and measurable benefit to the area, and through it we have been able to develop some fantastic relationships with schools in the area through our Land to Life and Stay Safe, Stay Away classroom sessions.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the staff and pupils at Queensferry High School and we look forward to following the pupils’ progress in the new school year when they begin manufacturing the kit car.”

Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “It’s incredibly important to us to support schools and projects near our developments, and Queensferry High School’s kit car challenge is a great way for us to continue our work with the school to inspire its young people to explore their learning potential in a practical way.

“Our contribution to this project also reflects our commitment to invest in the communities where we build and to create developments like Hawthorn Gardens that people want to call home.”

Cala Homes (East) has two flagship developments in South Queensferry – Queensferry Heights and the recently launched Rosebery Wynd – while Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s Hawthorn Gardens, off Briggers Brae, has created a growing and popular place to call home for a wide range of buyers with its impressive mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes as well as one and two bedroom apartments.