Rangers FC help make superfan’s dreams come true with surprise invite to visit Ibrox stadium

The Rangers superfan will visit Ibrox stadium on Friday, June 7

A long-standing dream of care home resident Alec Smith finally came true after he was sent a signed photograph and invited by Rangers Football Club to visit Ibrox stadium.

When Alec told HC-One Scotland’s The Beeches Care Home wellbeing team about his love for Rangers Football Club, they wanted to do something special for him. This month, Alec was ‘thrilled’ after receiving a signed photo and invitation to visit the Ibrox Football Stadium in Glasgow on Friday, June 7.

Alec, who turns 72-years-old in June, has lived at the nursing and nursing dementia home in Dunfermline since June 2022. Alec and his wife Mary have been together for 50-years and married for 21-years. They have three children - Alec, Scott, and Laura.

HC-One Scotland’s The Beeches resident Alec Smith with his signed Jack Butland photograph

Alec has loved Rangers Football Club all of his life and he knew Mary's uncle George Niven, who played for Rangers as a goalkeeper from 1951 to 1962.

Last month, The Beeches Care Home held their regular ‘Goldfish’ activity, where residents are asked to make three wishes. Colleagues subsequently worked together to help grant Alec’s wish for a signed photo from Rangers Football Club.

Kerry Knox, Wellbeing Coordinator, wrote to Rangers Football Club to request if they could send him a signed photo or a small piece of memorabilia.

To everyone’s surprise, not only did he receive the signed photo, but Alec and his family have been invited along for a tour of the stadium.

Kerry Knox, Wellbeing Coordinator, at The Beeches Care Home, commented: “Alec has dementia but recognises his favourite team and loves to watch them on TV and we are so pleased we could help him make this dream come true!”

Angela Parnell, Home Manager at The Beeches Care Home, added:

“Our ‘Goldfish’ initiative has been so successful in making our residents wishes come true. I am so thrilled that Alec can visit his favourite team alongside his family.”