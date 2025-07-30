Rare chance to live on Edinburgh’s world-famous Royal Mile

An opportunity to make up home at the top of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile has been brought to the market by premium estate agency Fine & Country.

Ramsay Garden is a prestigious A-listed flat located in the heart of the Scottish capital’s historic Old Town, just yards away from the iconic Edinburgh Castle esplanade.

This exceptional double upper top floor residence offers breathtaking views and unrivalled access to some of the city’s famed cultural and architectural heritage.

Set within Ramsay Garden – itself a celebrated landmark of Edinburgh’s skyline - this four-bedroom home combines period grandeur with modern comfort.

The property comprises a spacious lounge, elegant dining room, well-appointed kitchen, principal bedroom with en-suite, three further bedrooms, a family bathroom, and an additional shower room with WC. Permit parking is available for residents.

Originally designed in the late 19th century by architect Patrick Geddes, Ramsay Garden is a fusion of Scottish Baronial and Arts and Crafts styles and remains one of the city’s most desirable addresses.

The property’s elevated position affords spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle and the surrounding cityscape, making it a truly unique offering.

The Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is renowned for its cobbled streets, historic buildings, and vibrant atmosphere.

Residents enjoy immediate access to a wealth of amenities, including the boutiques and restaurants of Princes Street and George Street, as well as cultural landmarks such as the Royal Palace of Holyrood, the Scottish Parliament, and numerous galleries, museums, and theatres.

The property is ideally situated for Edinburgh University and benefits from excellent transport links, with Waverley Station just a short walk away and a wide range of bus services connecting the area to the rest of the city.

Ramsay Garden is attracting offers over £900,000.

More information about the property can be found by contacting [email protected].