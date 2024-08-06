Ready, set, go! Edinburgh care home enjoys a day of sport with the local community

With the Olympics underway, a local care home decided to kick off the summer of sport with their own version of the sporting tournament.

Residents and team members at Care UK’s Murrayside brought Paris to Edinburgh as it opened its doors for local people to enjoy their version of the Games.

The event came as Murrayside joined The Big Care UK Sports Day, which saw over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Guests were in for an afternoon filled with sporting fun and friendly competition, with the Olympic-themed games including darts, balloon tennis, badminton, and a paper plane competition. Residents and community members also participated in an obstacle course, and then sat back to watch Murrayside team members perform a synchronised swimming routine in paddling pools.

Visitors rounded off the exciting day with a barbeque cooked by the home’s talented head chef, which they enjoyed while listening to live entertainment from performer Margo, ‘Butterfly Music’.

Marion Lawson, aged 82, said: “I’ve always been interested in sport, and I had a great time seeing everything on show today, especially the synchronised swimming which was hilarious!”

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, said: “It was great to welcome the local community to join us in our sports day festivities.

“The day was filled with laughter and friendly competition for all involved – it’s brought about a fantastic opportunity to rediscover resident’s own sporting history and passion, something we were excited to share with the local community.

“In the spirit of the Olympics, both the residents and local community put their best foot forward as they went head-to-head, with some very close calls in the hunt for medals. Here at Murrayside, we encourage residents to live fulfilling lives through regular activities that improve their physical and mental wellbeing – something that sports day exemplified.”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair salon, café and Namaste rooms.

To find out more about Murrayside, please contact Cliona Robertson, on 0131 516 2487, or email [email protected]