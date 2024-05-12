Ready, Set, Grow: Dandara Donates Seed Bombs to Local Organisations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In celebration of National Gardening Week, independent housebuilder Dandara has donated a total of 10 seed bomb kits to a number of local organisations, including Treetops Outdoor Nursery, Dunblane Kids Club, Edinburgh Girl Guides, Kirkliston Primary School and Carrick Knowe Primary School as part of its campaign to celebrate gardening.

This year’s gardening week theme, ‘Knowledge is Flower’, aims to raise awareness of the difference that gardening can make in the lives of everyone, helping to inspire the next generation of gardeners to experience the joy of creating and growing green spaces.

The donation will provide valuable support in enhancing the community, encouraging the groups to participate in outdoor activities and engage in a meaningful project as the warmer months approach. The seed bomb kit benefits from 26 different types of pollinator friendly wildflowers, helping to enhance biodiversity in outdoor areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Nicholson, Marketing Manager at Treetops Outdoor Nursery, said: “We are really pleased to have received the donation of seed bombs from Dandara. The children really enjoyed spreading the seed bombs in our garden and it was a great activity to get them outdoors.

Dandara donated seed bombs to local organisations for National Gardening Week.

“It is really important the children get involved with our outdoor space and their gardens at home, as it's a great way to learn about biodiversity and the importance of nature. We are looking forward to watching the flowers bloom in the coming months!”

Jemma Jeffrey, Principal Teacher at Kirkliston Primary School, added: "We are really pleased to have received this donation from Dandara for Gardening Week. We like to encourage our pupils to get involved in the outdoors, so the seed bombs will provide a lovely opportunity for them to do some planting around the school grounds."

Tony Williamson, Director of Sales at Dandara East Scotland, commented: “We're delighted to assist all of these organisations local to our developments in promoting outdoor activities and gardening amongst the younger generation. The seed bombs offer a fantastic opportunity to enhance outdoor areas, and we hope the children get lots of enjoyment as they plant and witness the blooms!”