Reigniting magical memories with nostalgia at Six by Nico in Edinburgh
Taking inspiration from CEO and Founder Nico Simeone’s childhood favourites and his families festive traditions, the latest concept menu is full of creative twists on old school classic flavours that will never fade.
The latest menu will run at Six by Nico’s city centre locations including Queensferry Street and Hanover Street, for six weeks from 16th December 2024 to 26th January 2025, using timeless tastes to help guests forget about being an adult for a while.
The menu includes the following dishes:Snacks – Space Raiders
Crushed Baby Potato, Pickled Onion, Garlic Emulsion & Fermented Melon Hot Sauce
Course 1 – Blockbuster
Aged Comte, Hazelnut & Serrano Ham “Taco”
Course 2 – Super Mario
Roasted Maitake, Smoked Celeriac, Cep Gnocchi, Lovage, Truffle & Sherry Cappuccino
Course 3 – “Let’s go camping!”
Smoked Pork Sausage, Aged Belly, Red Pepper Romesco, Nasturtium & Almond
Course 4 – Fish Fingers
Barbecue Coley, Miso Carrot & Lobster Emulsion served with Crispy Fish Finger, Shellfish Bisque & Salted Kumquat
Course 5 – Guess Who?
A classic game inspires our dish, but can you Guess Who?
Course 6 – “SNOWBALL FIIIGHT!!”
Coconut Parfait, Lime Gel, 55% Chocolate, Yoghurt "Snow"
Vegetarian
Course 1 – Blockbuster
Aged Comte, Hazelnut & Quince “Taco”
Course 2 – Super Mario
Course 3 – “Let’s go camping!”
Smoked Potato, Red Pepper Romesco, Nasturtium & Almond
Course 4 – Fish Fingers
Barbecue Hispi Cabbage, Miso Carrot & Vadouvan served with Smoked Onion Foam & Carrot Cromesquis
Course 5 – Guess Who?
Course 6 – “SNOWBALL FIIIGHT!!”
For £44, guests will be able to experience the old school flavours of Nostalgia, with a matching wine pairing from £30 per person or cocktail pairing from £40 per person. Start the experience with the snack selection for only £10 per person.
Nico Simeone, CEO and Founder of the Six Company, commented: “Our final menu of 2024 and the first of 2025 pays homage to nostalgia, inviting guests on a journey through flavours that evoke personal memories. Inspired by reflections on my childhood, it draws on moments from an era spent watching films, playing games, or enjoying time outdoors with friends."
While New Year often focuses on resolutions, this menu celebrates traditions and revisits the timeless magic of Christmas through familiar and comforting tastes."Nostalgia menu bookings can be made via the website: https://www.sixbynico.co.uk/edinburgh/nostalgia/