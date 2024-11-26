Reigniting magical memories with nostalgia at Six by Nico in Edinburgh

Six by Nico, the dynamic dining experience in Edinburgh known for its six-week tasting menu rotation, has unveiled its latest six-course concept, transporting guests back to the good old days with déjà vu food that serves a taste of forgotten flavours with every bite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking inspiration from CEO and Founder Nico Simeone’s childhood favourites and his families festive traditions, the latest concept menu is full of creative twists on old school classic flavours that will never fade.

The latest menu will run at Six by Nico’s city centre locations including Queensferry Street and Hanover Street, for six weeks from 16th December 2024 to 26th January 2025, using timeless tastes to help guests forget about being an adult for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu includes the following dishes:Snacks – Space Raiders

Six by Nico Nostalgia dish

Crushed Baby Potato, Pickled Onion, Garlic Emulsion & Fermented Melon Hot Sauce

Course 1 – Blockbuster

Aged Comte, Hazelnut & Serrano Ham “Taco”

Course 2 – Super Mario

Six by Nico Nostalgia dish

Roasted Maitake, Smoked Celeriac, Cep Gnocchi, Lovage, Truffle & Sherry Cappuccino

Course 3 – “Let’s go camping!”

Smoked Pork Sausage, Aged Belly, Red Pepper Romesco, Nasturtium & Almond

Course 4 – Fish Fingers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbecue Coley, Miso Carrot & Lobster Emulsion served with Crispy Fish Finger, Shellfish Bisque & Salted Kumquat

Course 5 – Guess Who?

A classic game inspires our dish, but can you Guess Who?

Course 6 – “SNOWBALL FIIIGHT!!”

Coconut Parfait, Lime Gel, 55% Chocolate, Yoghurt "Snow"

Vegetarian

Snacks – Space Raiders

Crushed Baby Potato, Pickled Onion, Garlic Emulsion & Fermented Melon Hot Sauce

Course 1 – Blockbuster

Aged Comte, Hazelnut & Quince “Taco”

Course 2 – Super Mario

Roasted Maitake, Smoked Celeriac, Cep Gnocchi, Lovage, Truffle & Sherry Cappuccino

Course 3 – “Let’s go camping!”

Smoked Potato, Red Pepper Romesco, Nasturtium & Almond

Course 4 – Fish Fingers

Barbecue Hispi Cabbage, Miso Carrot & Vadouvan served with Smoked Onion Foam & Carrot Cromesquis

Course 5 – Guess Who?

A classic game inspires our dish, but can you Guess Who?

Course 6 – “SNOWBALL FIIIGHT!!”

Coconut Parfait, Lime Gel, 55% Chocolate, Yoghurt "Snow"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For £44, guests will be able to experience the old school flavours of Nostalgia, with a matching wine pairing from £30 per person or cocktail pairing from £40 per person. Start the experience with the snack selection for only £10 per person.

Nico Simeone, CEO and Founder of the Six Company, commented: “Our final menu of 2024 and the first of 2025 pays homage to nostalgia, inviting guests on a journey through flavours that evoke personal memories. Inspired by reflections on my childhood, it draws on moments from an era spent watching films, playing games, or enjoying time outdoors with friends."

While New Year often focuses on resolutions, this menu celebrates traditions and revisits the timeless magic of Christmas through familiar and comforting tastes."Nostalgia menu bookings can be made via the website: https://www.sixbynico.co.uk/edinburgh/nostalgia/