Rennie visits St Andrews care home

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:59 BST

North East Fife MSP last week visited HC-One Scotland’s Balnacarron Care Home in St Andrews. He met with staff and residents and discussed their work and experience at the care home.

Mr Rennie took up an invitation to visit Balnacarron Care Home in St Andrews on Wednesday last week. He met with staff at the home, which is run by HC-One Scotland, as well as some of the more than thirty residents.

He also met with Wexford K9 SAR Scotland, who provide therapy and search and rescue dogs at Balnacarron Care Home. The organisation was inspired by a team in Ireland and has been involved in search and rescue work in Scotland and England, as well as working in care homes.

Willie Rennie said:

Debbie Lamb, Deputy Home Manager; Willie Rennie, MSP and Olga Jankovska, Home Manager
“I was delighted to have the chance to visit Balnacarron Care Home. It was good to meet with the staff and residents to discuss their work and their experience.

“In particular, it was wonderful to see the work of Wexford K9 SAR Scotland, and to hear about their role in providing therapy as well as being involved in search and rescue.

“Care, in all its forms, is incredibly important and affects everyone in one way or another. It is important to listen to those involved in providing it, and to do what we can to support the sector.”

Olga Jankovska, Home Manager at Balnacarron Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MSP Willie Rennie to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

