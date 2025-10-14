Residents at HC-One’s Murrayfield House Care Home Celebrate Oktoberfest in Style
Residents and guests were greeted with vibrant autumn decorations, blue-and-white bunting, and tables adorned with themed centrepieces. The air was filled with the cheerful sounds of traditional German folk music as everyone joined in the fun, dancing, clapping along, and raising their glasses to friendship and good health.
A selection of traditional German-inspired treats such as pretzels, bratwurst, and apple strudel were enjoyed by all, along with a choice of soft drinks and non-alcoholic beers to mark the occasion safely and inclusively.
The Murrayfield House team worked hard to make the day memorable, donning Bavarian hats and serving food and drinks with plenty of smiles. Relatives were invited to join in, creating a truly family-friendly celebration that filled the home with warmth and joy.
The Oktoberfest celebration is just one of many themed events held throughout the year at Murrayfield House Care Home, which places great emphasis on enriching activities that promote wellbeing, connection, and fun for residents and their loved ones.
Murrayfield House is proud to be part of HC-One Scotland, the Kind Care Company, which provides support, friendship, and comfort to residents across more than 280 kind and cosy homes in the UK. New residents are warmly welcomed into the Murrayfield House community, with an exclusive offer of 4 weeks for the price of 3 when joining before 30th November 2025.
Embrace the warmth of a kind community this autumn. Visit Murrayfield House – Dementia Care Home in Edinburgh | HC-One today and discover more about life at Murrayfield House.
Fiona Truesdale, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, said:
“Our Oktoberfest celebration was a huge success. It was heartwarming to see our residents enjoying themselves so much, there was dancing, singing, and plenty of laughter. These events mean a lot to everyone here, as they bring people together and help create wonderful shared memories.”