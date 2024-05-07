Roslin Village Fete receives a helping hand from Taylor Wimpey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roslin Village Fete is an inclusive event that brings the whole community together and this year’s event will take place on Saturday 7 September 2024 in the main park in Roslin. Taylor Wimpey’s contribution will be used to support the children’s sustainability craft activities, as well as the circus skills and workshop.

Commenting on the support that it has received from Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, Emma Hinchliffe, a member of this year’s organising committee said: “Following the incredible success of last year’s event, we are excited to be making plans for this year’s event. We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey, and we can’t thank them enough for their generous donation of £750.”

Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “We are delighted to be able to support Roslin Village Fete Community Fun Day committee in this way and to support their exciting plans for an opportunity for the whole village to get together. We’re sure this year’s event will prove as popular with the local community as last year’s did.

“Being able to work with local businesses and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us and it’s great to know that we are helping to make a difference within the local communities where we build.”

Taylor Wimpey’s donation and assistance to Roslin Village Fete Community Fun Day is one of the many contributions being made by the housebuilder towards community facilities and infrastructure in the wider area.