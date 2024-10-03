Round of a-paws! Edinburgh care home raises the woof

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Edinburgh opened its doors to a host of four-legged furry friends for a barking mad competition.

The team at Care UK’s Lauder Lodge, on Wakefield Avenue, spent a fur-bulous afternoon hosting the Crufts Canine Competition.

As part of the contest, residents’ relatives and their four-legged friends were invited to compete in a host of categories, including an agility event, obedience demonstration and heel work.

A paw-some panel of dog-loving residents had their scorecards at the ready to judge – and fuss over – the pooches that took part, with a prize going to Florrie the Alsatian, who was named as the top dog and ‘best in show’.

The ‘funniest dog’ was named as the home’s pet therapy dog, Bonnie the West Highland Terrier and Winnie was the ‘cutest dog in show’.

Patricia Knox, aged 84, said: “My dad was always very keen on dogs, and he passed his love for them onto me. We grew up with dogs and my dad was always very good with them. It was lovely to see the dogs jumping – Loki was my favourite – he was very crazy.”

Jo Poulter, aged 90, said: “I love dogs because they have a sense of understanding and are so empathetic. I also adore pets in general and my husband always loved cats. My sister has a lovely dog and I always enjoyed visiting him.”

Commenting on the day, Jo said: “My favourite one was the German Shepard and my daughter’s favourite was the little one that actually came second place – he was the cutest!”

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, added: “We had our doggy treats at the ready for the annual – barking mad – Crufts Canine Competition.

“Here at Lauder Lodge, we know just how beneficial animal therapy can be for older people, especially for those living with dementia. After introducing Bonnie, the home’s therapy dog, to the residents, we’ve really seen how being close to animals can help lift a person’s mood and encourage social interaction. Many residents had dogs in their younger years, and this is a wonderful opportunity to encourage reminiscence of our furry friends and much-loved family pets.

“We’re thrilled to have hosted such a paw-some competition and would like to thank everyone that made the day so special.”

Lauder Lodge is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its own café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.