Royal Scots Drum Major calls marching in Cenotaph Parade one of life's proudest moments

Andrew Keane, 78, from Livingston, who served over 24 years in the army, has thanked Sight Scotland Veterans for their life-changing support and for giving him the chance to march in the Cenotaph Parade again.

This November, 22 veterans from Sight Scotland Veterans will travel to London to take part in the Cenotaph Parade, a central event in the Remembrance Day commemorations. For all these veterans, Remembrance Day is a profoundly personal and moving occasion—a time to honour the countless individuals who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today. It is also a day to remember family members and friends who made great sacrifices, allowing us to live in peace.

Andrew explains: “I’ve been to the Cenotaph twice before with the Royal Scots and my late wife,” he recalls. “This year, I’m very much looking forward to it—it will be one of the proudest moments of my life. I’ve recently taken up the post as Chairperson of the Sight Scotland Veterans Forum for the Linburn Centre, and it will be an immensely proud moment marching alongside my comrades from Sight Scotland Veterans. I was a very proud soldier and a very proud Drum Major. Now, I’m very proud to represent Sight Scotland Veterans.”

“I joined the Army in 1962 with the Cameronians (Scottish Rifles). When the regiment was disbanded due to government cuts, I moved over to the Royal Scots, where I served until 1986. In total, I gave over 24 years of my life to the Army, and every moment was filled with pride, especially my time as a Drum Major.”

Andrew Keane standing next to the Poppy Wall at Sight Scotland Veterans' Linburn Centre.

Reflecting on his military career, Andrew shares: “My time in service was quite traumatising. In 1966, I was blown up in Aden when two hand grenades were thrown at our Land Rover. My eyesight has never been quite right since then. I had to wear glasses, and I suffered from blurred vision for years after. It was horrendous, but as soon as I was out of the hospital, I was straight back out again with no counselling.

"I was also ambushed in Northern Ireland, which was another terrible experience. Again, there was no counselling offered, and now I’m dealing with PTSD. For a long time, I had flashbacks and nightmares, and I still do. It was only recently, with help from Combat Stress, that I started to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Following his military service, Andrew Keane embarked on an unexpected and rewarding journey, where his expertise leading him to a significant role overseas.

“After leaving the Army, I went on to teach military skills to the Sultan of Oman's Royal Guard. It was supposed to be a short post, but I ended up staying for 12 years. The people were lovely, and it was an honour to serve them.

A New Beginning with Sight Scotland Veterans

“I was referred to Sight Scotland Veterans by Combat Stress, and it has been quite literally life changing for me.

“I go to the Linburn Centre every Tuesday, and I absolutely love it. I’ve tried all the activities—archery, shooting, and the gym. The gentle exercise really helps with my back. I’ve made so many good friends, and the atmosphere is always so positive. It just makes you feel good every time you come along. I really look forward to it every week.”

Andrew continues, “Sight Scotland Veterans is a fantastic charity. It gets veterans like me, who need a bit of help, out of the house, keeps us active both physically and mentally, and helps us form strong friendships. It’s been so good for my mental health, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Andrew recently had surgery to remove cataracts from both his eyes: “I suffered from cataracts and had my first surgery in 2022, followed by the second one last year. The difference it made to my life was like night and day. My eyesight still isn’t perfect, but it’s so much better than before. It’s amazing what a change it’s made.”

The Cenotaph Parade will take place on Sunday, November 10.

For more information, please visit sightscotlandveterans.org.uk or call 0800 035 6409.