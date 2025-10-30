Rugby stars’ whisky hits Edinburgh restaurant group ahead of Autumn Internationals

Duhan van der Merwe, Leandro Crolla and Pierre Schoeman.

Edinburgh based Vittoria Hospitality Group, is raising a glass to a new partnership with Hirundine Whisky, the premium single malt created by Scottish rugby stars Duhan van der Merwe and Pierre Schoeman.

Hirundine 12-Year-Old Single Malt will be available across all Vittoria Group venues, including Divino Enoteca, Vittoria On The Walk, Vittoria On The Bridge, Bertie’s Fish & Chips, Landy’s Fish & Chips, and Brunswick Book Club.

To kick off the launch, Brunswick Book Club is revealing a special pop-up cocktail list featuring bespoke serves including:

Prop-Star Martini: Hirundine 12, passion fruit, lemon juice, caramel, egg white, prosecco

Fast as F*boy: Hirundine, amaretto, cherry, egg white

Two Lions and a Seagull: Hirundine 12, chocolate liqueur and vanilla

Brunswick Book Club

Guests can join in the celebrations with a giveaway hosted across the restaurants and Hirundine’s social channels. The prize package includes a £100 Vittoria voucher, a bottle of Hirundine 12-Year-Old Single Malt, and tickets to an Edinburgh Rugby game. Full entry details and terms will be shared on the brands social page.

Pierre Schoeman, co-founder of Hirundine Whisky said: “We’re so proud to see Hirundine behind the bar at some of Edinburgh’s best-loved venues. Introducing our whisky to Vittoria Group’s guests gives us the chance to bring our story and our spirit to new audiences through a dram at the end of a meal, or as part of a great cocktail. We can’t wait to raise the first glass across Vittoria’s venues.”

Vittoria Group Director Leandro Crolla said: “This partnership brings together two things Edinburgh does brilliantly, world-class whisky and unforgettable hospitality. Hirundine has a great story and big personalities behind it, and we’re excited to bring that energy to our venues.”

To book your table now, visit https://brunswickbookclub.co.uk