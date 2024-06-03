Running For Awareness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Hill’s 1,500km run across the UK to highlight the plight of mental health and addiction

Chris Hill is embarking on an extraordinary journey: a 1,500km run from John O’Groats to Lands End in 30 days, starting 26 May. It’s not just a run; it’s a powerful mission raising awareness for mental health and addiction in the UK.

Chris is running in memory of his beloved twin brother, Rob Hill, who tragically lost his life to an accidental drug overdose in 2014. As we approach the 10th anniversary of Rob’s passing on 26 May, Chris aims to honour his brother’s memory by raising £10,000 for the Rob Hill Foundation which provides addiction workshops and support groups for people across the UK.

Chris will run 900 miles in 30 days, averaging six to eight hours each day, from the northern tip of John O’Groats, stopping off in Edinburgh (on Tuesday 4 June), Halifax, Birmingham, Bristol, Tintagel, and finally reaching the southern tip at Lands End. This journey isn’t just about covering ground; it’s about making every step count for mental health and addiction awareness. As he travels down the country Chris will be encouraging people to open up free addiction workshops and support groups.

Chris said: “The money raised from this run will have an impact on the lives of those struggling with addiction and mental health challenges. I want to raise awareness, break the stigma surrounding mental health, and provide support for those battling addiction.”

About the Rob Hill Foundation

The charity aims to reach out to as many people in the world as possible and share the solution to beating addiction; so that other families do not suffer in the same way.

The Rob Hill Foundation helps people beat addiction to both substances and activities; as well as empowering people to deal effectively with anxiety, stress and depression. This extends to dealing with trauma, any fear-based conditions and OCD.

The charity targets people who struggle to find help through the health service, those on benefits, those at risk of homelessness and those who are already homeless; but workshops are open to all.

The charity has delivered workshops to service users of local homeless charities in the Woolwich (London) and Sidcup (Kent) areas in the UK. These were extremely well received and saw service users recover from life-long addictions. This has allowed many to consider seeking employment or training and taking up other offers of help and support.

The charity’s vision is to expand the workshops to other parts of London and other major cities in the UK and eventually for the work to have a worldwide reach.

Registered charity 1181220

About Chris Hill

Chris Hill is an addiction expert and the best-selling author of Get Your Life Back: The Road to Freedom from Addiction. After losing his twin brother and having battled 20 years of addiction himself to drugs, alcohol and nicotine, Chris discovered the solution to overcoming addiction and then created a programme to teach this method to others. He does this through his 7-Day Beat Addiction Plan (available free to download), his book, online course, workshops, seminars and one-to-one support. Chris has helped thousands of people beat addiction and turn their lives around – return to families, start or return to work, keep their homes and take the next positive step in life.

Rob Hill Foundation https://robhillfoundation.org