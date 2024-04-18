Running for RNLI: Local Edinburgh man takes on ten race challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh–based Kevin White, who works as a Compliance Officer for Scotmid, is taking on a ten-race challenge to raise money for the RNLI, Scotmid’s charity partner for 2024.

The 38-year-old grew up in the coastal area of South Queensferry, so has always recognised the vital role the RNLI plays in saving lives at sea. Having worked at Scotmid for 23 years, supporting numerous good causes through group fundraising events, this will be his first individual fundraising challenge for a charity partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin has already completed – and enjoyed - the Supernova Kelpies in March and is most looking forward to the Scottish Half Marathon in August.

Kevin White, Compliance Officer, Scotmid

Kevin, Scotmid Compliance Officer, said: “I am incredibly proud to be supporting such an important charity for communities around the UK. My father and grandfather were keen runners, but I only took up running during lockdown, so this challenge is a great opportunity to follow in their footsteps. I am loving the challenge but not sure if my legs will agree by the end of the year!”

Kirsty Connell, Membership & Community Manager (East) at Scotmid, said: “We are immensely proud of Kevin and his achievements in this challenge so far. Through our partnership with the RNLI, we hope to raise enough funds to purchase a new Atlantic 85 Lifeboat. It’s great to see our colleagues contributing through individual and team challenges. Good luck Kevin!”

Through the partnership, Scotmid is fundraising to purchase an Atlantic 85 lifeboat for the RNLI which will serve in the reserve fleet for when lifeboats across the UK are undergoing maintenance. The Atlantic 85 is one of the fastest in the RNLI's fleet. The boat has the capacity to carry four crew members as well as core medical and rescue equipment.