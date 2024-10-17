Rural Scotland Showcase returns to Edinburgh
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event, which takes place on Saturday, has a packed programme and includes a craft fair ad cookery theatre with well-known chef and author Wendy Barrie.
The one-day show, which runs from 9am until 4pm, is also an opportunity for the public to get up close to a range of livestock including alpacas.
The event aims to provide a showcase for smallholders and small-scale producers, allowing end-users to see what can be achieved in a small-scale farming environment and keen gardeners will also pick up a few tips, as well as some real bargains in the plant sale.
It also aims to create an opportunity for those who are interested in rural life and farming to get a close-up view of smallholding, introducing them to skills and livestock they would not normally encounter.
The event also features a range of demonstrations with experts showcasing rural skills and crafts, including beekeeping, basket weaving and hedge laying.
Rare and traditional breeds will take centre stage, including native horses and ponies, goats, sheep and pigs.
The event is now in its thirteenth year and the second time it will be held at the ‘home of Scottish agriculture’, the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston.
A spokesperson for the event Alan Jamieson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for residents of the Lothians and beyond to come along and see firsthand, perhaps for the first time, some of the crafts and skills that smallholders across Scotland are keeping alive for future generations.
“People are becomingly increasingly interested in how their food is produced, welfare standards and food miles. This one-day event means the public can meet producers, ask them questions about how they farm and learn more about the things they consume and where it comes from.
“Sustainability is key to what we do and there is something for everyone – including the chance to get some early Christmas shopping in - at what is a real family-friendly and accessible event.”
Tickets are available online at a discounted rate of £12 until midnight on Friday and under 14s go free if accompanied by a ticket holder.
Students are also offered further discounts at the website: www.festival.scot.