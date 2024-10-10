Salvation Army volunteers say ‘age won’t hold them back’ from putting their faith into action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Salvation Army volunteers Mary and Martin Dore, 82 and 86 respectively, insist God doesn’t do age limits when it comes to helping those in need.

The married couple, from Edinburgh, are regulars at The Salvation Army church in the Gorgie area, handing out food parcels and providing a listening ear to struggling families and individuals.

For the past nine years they have been volunteering at the charity's foodbank. The couple have no plans to slow down and say helping others is their way of putting their faith into action.

Speaking during this year’s Challenge Poverty Week in Scotland, which The Salvation Army is supporting, Martin Dore said: “It’s very much part of our expression of God's love for people. We’re delighted to help support The Salvation Army in reaching out into the community here to help people and families who are struggling. God doesn't have age limits so we plan to keep helping people for as long as we can.

“We see people who are affected by the cost-of-living crisis and many more who are dealing with issues such as unemployment, homelessness and poor mental health.

“The Salvation Army here in Gorgie is often very busy and we can sometimes do 20 food parcels in a single morning. We provide food – enough for a week - but we also try to find out why someone is in need. We can help direct them to different support, such as The Salvation Army's Debt Advice Service, which provides valuable help to enable people to get their lives back on track.

“Edinburgh is very much an international city, so the foodbank tries to cater to a wide range of people from different countries and cultures.”

Challenge Poverty Week is organised by the Poverty Alliance, Scotland’s anti-poverty network that bring together campaigners and communities. It runs from October 7-13 and aims to highlight and tackle the injustice of poverty in Scotland. More at https://www.povertyalliance.org/cpw/