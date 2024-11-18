"Saving lives is not controversial" say campaigners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Critical Mass are holding a peaceful protest outside City Chambers on Monday 18th November at 9am, asking Transport and Environment Committee (TEC) councillors to dial down the rhetoric, support the facts and make Edinburgh safer.

In a statement Edinburgh Critical Mass, which rides monthly to give visibility to people in Edinburgh who cycle, and to call for safer streets, said:

“Nine people have already been killed on Scotland's roads in November alone - six of those were pedestrians. Delays cost lives. One fatality could have been avoided if a proposed bus gate on the Cowgate had been implemented. Councillors discussed this proposal at the February Transport and Environment Committee, as part of a wider Our Future Streets plan for Edinburgh. When councillors repeatedly delay road safety improvements with amendments and consultations, who’s interests are they serving? Not the majority of residents who elected them, the person going to the shops, the parent walking their child to school or people having a night out.

Low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs), bus gates and modal filters make everyone 50% safer, whether they walk, cycle or drive. That’s not controversial. Keeping access for cars and adding access for people walking and cycling, by creating safer streets, is not controversial. That bus gates, LTNs and modal filters are low cost and effective is not controversial. This is a win-win-win for Edinburgh residents but councillors aren’t showing leadership.

Edinburgh Critical Mass protest outside the City Chambers

People are fed up with culture wars, they want to be safer, they want their loved ones to be safer. So we are taking our protest to the TEC, who are meeting today, to hold them to account and say “Saving lives is not controversial”. These are our streets and Edinburgh’s people deserve the best in road safety design.”