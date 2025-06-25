Scotland First Minister John Swinney visits record-breaking exhibition at Dovecot Studios

Last week First Minister John Swinney enjoyed a visit to the record-breaking exhibition The Scottish Colourists: Radical Perspectives at Dovecot Studios Edinburgh.

The exhibition marks a century since the four Scottish Colourists, FCB Cadell, JD Fergusson, SJ Peploe, GL Hunter, widely recognised as Scotland’s most pioneering artists of the early 20th century, exhibited together as a quartet for the first time in London.

Dovecot’s exhibition to mark this centenary shows the Colourists enduring appeal. With building visitors pegged at over 90,000 in the past 12 months, Dovecot has increased its annual pre-pandemic footfall by over 50%*.

Celia Joicey, Director of Dovecot Studios says: "We are absolutely thrilled by the phenomenal response to The Scottish Colourists: Radical Perspectives exhibition — expert curation from the Fleming Collection, has attracted new audiences and supported deeper public engagement with the Colourists’ work.

FM John Swinney at Dovecot Studios

"Creating an exhibition programme with wide appeal, which includes forthcoming exhibitions on IKEA design and 20th century fashion, is crucial to our survival as a 21st century arts organisation and we are grateful to our visitors for its success."

Dovecot’s increased footfall is distinctive. It has been recently reported that UK galleries are suffering from a decline in visitor numbers due to Brexit, the aftermath of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis (I Paper, 2025; Art Plugged, 2025).

By contrast, Dovecot’s landmark show on The Scottish Colourists is now the most attended in the organisation’s history, surpassing the highly successful Grayson Perry show in 2019.

Bucking a slow start to the year for many museums and galleries, with a sector report citing visitors are still 10% down on pre- pandemic numbers (Association of Cultural Enterprise and Museum & Galleries Edinburgh, 2025), the exhibition has resonated with new and local visitors. 35% of those surveyed said they were first time visitors to the gallery.

FM John Swinney at Dovecot Studios

Dovecot cites the quality of its public programme and curating as a factor in this success. The exhibition places the Scottish Colourists alongside their European and UK contemporaries for the first time, challenging conventions around who should be considered the leading radical painters from 1905 to the outbreak of war in 1914. The exhibition is also supported by talks, events and workshops.

James Knox, Exhibition Curator and a Director of the Fleming-Wyfold Art Foundation, says: "The critical reassessment we’ve undertaken in this exhibition has allowed us to show these artists in a new light, demonstrating how their work remains deeply relevant today. It’s inspiring to see these iconic Scottish artists being celebrated 100 years on since their first exhibition and how this international generation of radical painters forged a new language of colour in the early 20th Century."

Knox believes the appeal of the exhibition highlights the vital importance of championing Scottish art through fresh critical reassessment. For example, for the first time the exhibition sees the Colourists work shown alongside Fauve painters Henri Matisse and André Derain. Major institutional loans include Derain’s renowned Fauvist work, Pool of London, lent by Tate, key works by Bloomsbury Group innovators Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant, as well as major examples from Walter Sickert’s more nuanced Camden Town Group.

It also shows many works held in private collections not seen by the public before. Thanks to the support of so many lenders, The Scottish Colourists: Radical Perspectives is an opportunity to mark a key moment in the ongoing revival of Scottish art, and its relevance on a global stage.

FM John Swinney at Dovecot Studios

Due to the higher-than-anticipated attendance to date, Dovecot Studios have extended the exhibition by a day, until Sunday, June 29, to ensure as many visitors as possible have the opportunity to see the work of the Scottish Colourists displayed alongside their better-known European contemporaries.

* 58,353 Dovecot building visitors 1 June – 31 May 2019 compared with 88,774 1 June 2024 – 31 May 2025 (i.e. 52% increase)