Scotland’s first doctor-led women’s health event to debut in Glasgow this October

Bettii Presents will Champion Female-Focused Health Insights, Product Innovation and Empowerment

On Sunday 5th October 2025, women’s health will take centre stage at The Engine Works in Glasgow as Bettii Presents - Scotland’s first ever medically-led women’s health event dedicated to female health across all life stages.

Hosted by trailblazing Femtech company Bettii, the event will bring together a powerhouse of clinicians, fitness experts, innovators and health-conscious women for a full day of myth-busting education, expert-led sessions and hands-on learning.

Founder and CEO Elaine Galston created Bettii Presents to tackle the rising wave of misinformation and confusion surrounding women’s health.

“We’re cutting through the noise and providing clear, practical, medically backed guidance that helps women take control of their health like never before,” says Elaine

“Women are bombarded with conflicting advice online, this event is about offering trusted, clinical insight from real experts. It’s about putting knowledge, power and practical tools into women’s hands.”

With over 300 attendees expected, the event will feature:

20+ expert sessions covering hormones, menstrual health, menopause, PCOS, PMDD, strength training, pain, diet, inflammation and more

showcasing pioneering health services and innovations Interactive booths offering health checks and demos

offering health checks and demos Clinical partners TMC, with 14 clinics and 20+ specialist consultants in gynaecology, menopause, hormones and bone health

Women of all ages who want to understand their bodies better, discover new solutions, and connect with experts and likeminded others are encouraged to attend. From navigating periods and PMDD to menopause and mental wellbeing, every topic is on the table.

Elaine concludes, “Women live longer than men, but spend more years in poor health. They make 15 million more healthcare visits annually, yet are still underdiagnosed, underserved, and often misinformed. Bettii Presents is here to change that.”

Get your ticket at