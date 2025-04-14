Scots couple Craig and Debbie Stephens celebrate fifth anniversary of Moreish TV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Craig and Debbie Stephens brought the idea of Moreish TV to life in 2020 and the entertainment TV show has now reached 5 years which helped many artists reach viewers globally and some have reached further success after they featured on the hit show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moreish TV was created and devised by the couple which also has featured a list celebrities from Hollywood, Music and more including Dwayne Johnson to Ronnie Wood and Liam Gallagher as well as Naomi Grossman and Rachel Redleaf and more recently the couples show was taken over by Still Game Star Jane McCarry (Isa) as she turned the Interview on the couple and the show was titled 'People Huv Tae Nose'.

At the weekend ahead of the 5th year episode of Moreish TV the couple were seen in the city of Edinburgh enjoying Champagne and dining at Bar+Block on Princes Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig and Debbie have an Easter special planned and are also working on their scripts for the brand new TV comedy sitcom 'All Together Tavern' before filming commences this year and are due to release a brand new music track co written and produced by 'Kirk Turnbull' (QFX, Gala).

Celebrating 5 Years with Moreish TV as Craig and Debbie enjoy their Champagne

Craig said 'You never realise it's been 5 years until we looked at the episodes and we are so proud of what we have achieved and this was a great excuse to celebrate'.

Debbie said 'As we do everything including production to the final edit and I myself Booker of the artists and stars makes me very proud of everything so get ready as there's more than a little bit more to come from Moreish TV'.

Moreish TV continues this Saturday at 6pm and other episodes are available now on demand.