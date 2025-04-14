Scots couple Craig and Debbie Stephens celebrate fifth anniversary of Moreish TV
Moreish TV was created and devised by the couple which also has featured a list celebrities from Hollywood, Music and more including Dwayne Johnson to Ronnie Wood and Liam Gallagher as well as Naomi Grossman and Rachel Redleaf and more recently the couples show was taken over by Still Game Star Jane McCarry (Isa) as she turned the Interview on the couple and the show was titled 'People Huv Tae Nose'.
At the weekend ahead of the 5th year episode of Moreish TV the couple were seen in the city of Edinburgh enjoying Champagne and dining at Bar+Block on Princes Street.
Craig and Debbie have an Easter special planned and are also working on their scripts for the brand new TV comedy sitcom 'All Together Tavern' before filming commences this year and are due to release a brand new music track co written and produced by 'Kirk Turnbull' (QFX, Gala).
Craig said 'You never realise it's been 5 years until we looked at the episodes and we are so proud of what we have achieved and this was a great excuse to celebrate'.
Debbie said 'As we do everything including production to the final edit and I myself Booker of the artists and stars makes me very proud of everything so get ready as there's more than a little bit more to come from Moreish TV'.
Moreish TV continues this Saturday at 6pm and other episodes are available now on demand.