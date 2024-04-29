Scots Couple Get Moreish TV Shortlisted As a Finalist at Proud Scotland Awards
Craig and Debbie Stephens from Edinburgh whom run their own TV show Moreish TV have just announced that the popular show has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Impact Award at Proud Scotland Awards after the show has been promoting an assortment of performers in LGBTQ+
The show has had many stars and supporters of the show in the LGBTQ+ areas including 80s pop star Rusty Egan from Visage and 90s pop singer and 1st lady of house Kym Mazelle and has interviewed and promoted many rising stars and singers including drag acts and trans acts amongst many more
Craig said: "Since the show began we have fully supported LGBTQ+ and know many people from the community, too. To be nominated was fantastic but then to get told we have been shortlisted as a finalist is simply breath-taking. We are overjoyed'
Debbie added: "Proud Scotland Awards is truly where it is at and to know you are a finalist is really exciting. We cant wait to be there with all the other finalists and stars. It will be a night to remember."
Moreish TV began in 2020 as a you tube red channel before landing on huge tv streaming platforms
Proud Scotland Awards takes place at the end of May in Edinburgh
Tickets are available now