Scots Moreish TV couple Craig and Debbie Stephens join forces with beauty giant Boots in up and coming shows.

TV couple Craig and Debbie Stephens ready to run Moreish TV alongside Beauty Giants 'Boots'

The Edinburgh couple based in Portobello are ready to run with their Moreish TV Show and Boots are now on board after the couple had a meeting with Boots PR Managers whom travelled all the way from London and asked to meet Craig and Debbie in the huge Princes Street store in Edinburgh leading to some great news for the duo

Debbie told us 'I have always shopped in Boots and to meet the team in store and discuss great things to happen between Moreish TV and Boots is exciting and we get started soon and just in time for Christmas too'

Craig added 'The Boots team from London took us around the store to see all the new and latest products and after the meeting and tour we got to pick some items in store that was fantastic and then we got even invited to visit Boots HQ in London we are over the moon at this great collaboration'

TV Couple Craig and Debbie Stephens attend Boots Meeting.

Moreish TV begins filming a Boots special in a couple of weeks time and will feature the greatest of Boots products on the show on the Christmas specials.

Moreish TV runs every Saturday from 6pm then repeated on Sundays from 12pm and On Demand.