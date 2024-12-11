Scots showbiz couple Craig and Debbie Stephens land role in First Bus TV commercial

The Moreish TV stars can be seen using the new tap on tap off contactless payment.

Scots couple Craig and Debbie Stephens are no strangers to the camera with a long line of TV and Film appearances and hosting the popular show Moreish TV and now the couple were cast to star in the new First Bus TV advert to promote the new tap on, tap off contactless app making it easier and safer to travel via first bus.

The star couple, who reside in the Portobello area in Edinburgh, filmed the commercial earlier this year but had to keep it all under wraps until now.

Craig tells us: 'We filmed the commercial on a very bitterly cold morning in Glasgow and had almost a tank of coffee to see us through the day but it was fantastic and loved meeting the first bus team and the team we worked with on production were absolutely amazing."

Craig and Debbie Stephens on set of the First Bus TV advert.

Debbie added: "One of my first jobs was a bus driver with the sane company in Edinburgh it was great as it brought back do many memories but a lot has changed and the new tap on contactless pay as you go is just fantastic and we support it fully."

The new commercial can be seen on several channels including STV.