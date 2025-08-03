Scots Showbiz Star Debbz Stephens Becomes Chilli Eating Chanpion at Foodies Festival

2Moreish singer and All Together Tavern TV Sitcom Star Debbz Stephens arrived at Foodies Festival as a VIP alongside her co star husband Craig at Inverleith Park and were seen drinking bubbles and dining on 3Z's jerk chicken before heading over to the Chilli Eating Contest.

Debbz said to host Jeremy Hitchen that she would like to compete as Craig, at first shocked then supportive, as the Moreish TV host was spotted munching some of the hottest chilli's on the planet.

As the contest continued several contestants were seen leaving after they decided enough was enough and Debbz was declared a winner and received a giant Chilli soft toy with a winners rosette, a bottle of Chilli Olive Oil and a Bottle of Bubbly.

Foodies Festival organiser Sue Hitchen told Debbz "I am so proud of you, well done on winning such a touch competition, well deserved' and hubby Craig said 'I could never have done that im overly proud of Debbz she loves hot food and can eat Vindaloo easily but never expected this".

Debbz said: "That was tough as my tongue was stinging each time the hot Chilli peppers got stronger but hearing Craig support me and several members of the audience shout my name I had to carry on and now I'm over the moon to be the champion".

Before heading to Foodies Festival the couple were over in the Czech Republic with music producer and QFX Scottish Dance music star Kirk Turnbull celebrating the release of the track he co write with the couple and he also produced namely Get Up Stand Up by 2Moreish which is now available to download on sites including Spotify, Apply Music, Tidal and Amazon Music

