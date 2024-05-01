Scots Singer Frankie Mack Gets Moreish TV Red Carpet Treatment at Against The Odds Concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leither Frankie Mack Joins Forces With Scots Radio Star Tony Miller and Moreish TV stars Craig and Debbie Stephens for huge Against The Odds gig ahead of Las Vegas Residency to follow in the footsteps of the greats including Elvis Presley

Frankie Mack has just given up his time in Tenerife where he was a regular star performer with all the swing and rock n roll hits to sell out audiences and has moved back to Edinburgh to thank fans with a huge concert titled Against The Odds

It takes place at the Assembly Rooms on George Street in Edinburgh this Saturday 4th May. He has joined forces with Scots radio star Tony Miller currently on Edge 2 whom will be the compere for the evening and also on hand and filming are Moreish TV with the stars Craig and Debbie Stephens whom are on the red carpet with exclusive interviews with Frankie himself and the stars as well as VIP's whom will be greeted by the showbiz couple and Frankie himself

Frankie Mack Red Carpet With Moreish TV's Craig and Debbie Stephens

Frankie also had a video from former boxing champion Ricky Hatton

Fans in Tenerife are understandably upset that the country's biggest star has now gone from their clubs and, even more so, Frankie can't find his jacket - so maybe a fan has taken this as a keepsake?