Scots soldiers help high school students develop essential skills through new project

Students from Beeslack High School, Penicuik, had the unique opportunity to interview soldiers from The Royal Regiment of Scotland, working together to create content for the Museum of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at Edinburgh Castle.

Marking a first of its kind, a group of 25 students across S2-S6 took part in this special project, working in partnership with the museum and soldiers from 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (2 SCOTS). The content they produced will be featured on the museum’s online learning hub, offering future students’ valuable insights into life within The Royal Regiment of Scotland and the history of Glencorse barracks.

This collaboration was made possible through Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), a Scotland-wide network that helps young people prepare for the world of work. The project was designed to be accessible to students from various backgrounds and abilities, with the aim of helping them develop essential skills like communication and teamwork.

Over six weeks, soldiers from 2 SCOTS and museum representatives worked closely with the students to improve their interview skills, help them develop thoughtful questions to ask the soldiers and enhance their overall communication abilities and confidence.

Joshua S, 15, a student from Beeslack High School, commented on the opportunity: "I was really excited to take part in this course because I'm in the cadets, but I wanted to learn more about the barracks, which is just up the road from our school.

“The course has been really fun, and I've had the chance to ask real-life soldiers questions that me and my mates have always wanted to know, like what’s deployment really like, what’s your favourite military vehicle and who famous have you met. I can even use some of the content I’ve helped film in my college application portfolio!"

Major Joe Willden, Regimental Administration Officer who is attached to 2 SCOTS said: “This has been a great opportunity – the students came prepared, asked us thoughtful questions and really took an interest in what life in the Regiment is actually like. It’s not often that we get the chance to support this kind of creative learning, and we were genuinely impressed by the level of enthusiasm they brought to the project.”

Allison Spark, Curator of Museum of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, said: “It’s been brilliant working with the students – helping them build key life skills while also exploring how the modern Royal Regiment of Scotland operates in a way that goes beyond the classroom.

“It’s especially exciting that the content they’ve created will actually be used to teach their peers on our learning hub and will remain a valuable resource for years to come.”