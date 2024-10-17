Scottish Bee Company & Nuisance Drinks merge to create Natural Larder Collective

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish Bee built a successful business around tasty, nutritionally dense honeys, Suzie and Iain Millar proceeded to broaden their foodie horizons to also encompass deliciously decadent dressings, condiments, infused vinegars, hot honeys and a truly immersive honey-inspired chocolate spread.

Seven years down the line and The Scottish Bee Company is now ready to embark on a next phase of expansion by operating as part of a wider Natural Larder Collective operation, that will not only simply extend the business’s appeal beyond its Scottish heartland but provide a compelling haven for other brands of an all-natural disposition to join.

The first outsider brand to join this ‘healthier living’ movement is the pioneering botanical brew specialist Nuisance Drinks, an enterprising adult soft drinks range which celebrates the foraging of all-too-often overlooked shrubs, herbs and weeds in a positive, at ‘one with nature’ light.

According to Nuisance Drinks founder, Hugo Morrissey: “The Natural Larder Collective is the perfect ‘next steps’ home for Nuisance Drinks because it mirrors our values of sustainability, and innovation, whilst celebrating nature’s unsung ingredients.

"By joining forces, we can reach even more people who share our deep-rooted passion for healthier, all-natural offerings, while continuing to support biodiversity and rewilding efforts. This meaningful union allows us to scale up whilst staying true to our original mission of turning the ‘nuisances’ of the wild into something truly extraordinary.”

Scottish Bee founder, Suzie Millar concurs: “We see Nuisance Drinks as the perfect clean deck stable mate who shares our determination to look to Nature and not the science lab when it came championing ‘hero ingredients and compelling recipes.

"Today our appreciation of real ingredients extends far beyond Scotland’s borders, which is why we believe The Natural Larder Collective is well placed to not only supercharge the appeal of both Scottish Bee and Nuisance throughout the UK and overseas, but to also act as a lightning rod for other compelling, ‘real ingredient’ brands to join our slow food cause.”

At a time when supermarkets are actively sounding out pioneering disruptor brands and the speciality food sector (delis, garden centres, health food stores, farm shops and food halls) is once again prioritising thoughtful, small batch producers, the Natural Larder Collective became convinced that this was the perfect moment for like-minded artisanal brands to band together in the name of great taste and good nutrition.