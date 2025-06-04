Scottish Braille Press Proofreaders Retire After Remarkable 82 Years Combined Service

This June, Suzie and Brian Lewis will retire from the Scottish Braille Press after a remarkable combined 82 years of service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzie, who has a vision impairment, joined the Braille Press in 1979, while Brian followed a decade later, starting on 19 June 1989, coincidentally Suzie’s birthday. The couple, who married in 1996, who are from Edinburgh, have worked alongside one another in various capacities over the years, providing invaluable contributions to accessibility in Scotland.

The Scottish Braille Press, part of the charity Sight Scotland, is a national leader in producing accessible formats including braille, large print, and audio. Its services ensure that blind and partially sighted people across the UK can access personal and essential information, including bank statements, benefit letters, exam papers and insurance documents. The Scottish Braille Press currently supports around 50,000 people and works with some of the UK’s largest organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on their careers, Suzie, and Brian shared memories of how much the industry has changed and how their roles evolved over time.

Suzie and Brian Lewis

Suzie explains: “When I started, it was all manual. We hand-collated huge Braille documents, some up to 2,300 pages, and stitched them before dispatch. It was physical, team-based work, and we did it all by hand. I did that for about 14 years until technology changed things and demand for Braille reduced.”

Suzie transitioned into proofreading, a role she embraced thanks to her love of books. “It started with a couple of hours helping out, then became a full-time job. I’ve mainly focused on large print proofreading ever since. It’s incredibly detailed work, but so rewarding knowing how important it is for people to receive their information in a format they can access.”

Brian adds: “When I started, we were still using zinc plates to produce Braille, there were very few computers. A few years later we began investing in technology to meet growing demand for financial documents and mailing lists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We mostly check financial letters, bank, and pension statements. You must check every detail, even envelopes, to make sure the right person gets the right information. It’s about maintaining trust, privacy, and accuracy.”

Suzie and Brian have also provided unique support to each other throughout their working lives. Suzie shares: “We helped each other, as it should be. Sometimes we worked on the same job, reading different versions of a document. I’m registered blind and Brian has epilepsy, so being in the same space meant we could look out for one another.”

“I’m very proud of the work we’ve done. “It’s changed so much over the years. With modern technology, new systems, but at its heart, the mission has stayed the same; to make sure people with sight loss can live independently and confidently.”

Brian continues: “We thought about working a bit longer, but we’re in a good position to retire now and enjoy the time together. It’s the right moment. We are looking forward to a cruise and stay in the Mediterranean in September, then we’re going to Canada in May next year. It’s been an amazing time working at the Scottish Braille Press, and I am sure Suzie will agree, I am the best birthday present she has ever had!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Hilditch, Head of Enterprise at Sight Scotland, said: “Suzie and Brian’s dedication has made a real difference to the lives of thousands of people. Their attention to detail, professionalism and teamwork have helped ensure the highest standards in accessible communication. We are hugely grateful for their service and wish them all the very best for a happy retirement.”

For more information visit sightscotland.org.uk