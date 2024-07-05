Scottish Canal Championships set to attract top anglers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of Scotland's leading coarse fishing anglers are expected to be in the field for the Canal Championship scheduled for Saturday, July 6, on the Forth & Clyde Canal between locks 18 and 19 at Haggs.

Darrin Ferguson, president of the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club, is among the entrants and the draw will be on the bridge at 9am. Fishing is from 11am to 4pm and anglers are reminded thaty eels and pike don't count.

The match comes after a disappointing finish for the Tartan team, which included Dave Corcoran from Edinburgh and James Dornon from Currie, plus newcomer, Josh Trueman, who works in the Capital, in the 28th European Championship in The Netherlands last weekend.

Scotland finished last of the 25 competing nations on Day One but recovered to finish ninth on Day Two to lift them to 18th place.

Gus Brindle, organiser of the Scottish Canal Championshipo

The squad had fished as well as anybody in the practice days but bosses said they were unlucky in the peg draw and James Woodrow, one of the team, said: “After a great week of practice we all felt good going into Day One only to have the proverbial rug swept from beneath our feet.

“Thankfully, we had a much better Day Two and clawed our way off the bottom to 18th. Nothing like the result we wanted, but we lick our wounds and crack on.”

Meanwhile, the popular Let’s Fish! Programme has resumed and events are scheduled at the Falkirk Wheel and Hamiltonhill Claypits in Glasgow.

Bosses hope to host sessions on the Union Canal near Edinburgh, but say finding funding continues to be a challenge.

The 50-minute sessions are tailed to suit and they are with a fully-qualified and licensed coaching team who can answer all questions.

Slots are available throughout the day from 10.00 to 16.00 and four places are allocated in each time slot.

The sessions are not just for children, according to Gus Brindle, chairman of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling (SFCA), who organise the events.

He said: “The sessions are open to everyone, from complete novices keen to try fishing for the first time to more experienced anglers looking for advice or guidance. Adults and children are welcome and all tackle and equipment is provided.

“If you want to bring your own tackle along to get some advice on setting it up and using it correctly you are more than welcome.”

Dunfermline-based Brindle added: “Parents are welcome to sit in on these sessions so that they can learn together, making this a great activity for the family.”

Session dates are July 8, Falkirk Wheel; July 10, Hamiltonhill; July 15, Falkirk Wheel; July 17, Hamiltonhill; July 22, Falkirk Wheel; July 24, Hamiltonhill; July 29, Falkirk Wheel; July 31, Hamiltonhill; August 5, Falkirk Wheel; August 7, Hamiltonhill; August 12, Falkirk Wheel. Look on the SFCA Facebook page for details of how to book.

Elsewhere, Geoff Lowe leads the race for the title in the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club with 23 points with Jimmy Jones and Bruce Lawrie in joint second, three points adrift. Lowe is on a good run of form with three section wins and two section seconds from his five matches.

Meanwhile, Bruce Lawrie beat Martin Pearson and Brian Docherty accounted for Ian Christie to reach round three of the Knockout Cup.

On to fly fishing and the fifth and last semi-final of the Scottish National Trout Fly Fishing Championship saw Whitburn angler Ben Robertson qualify, but several local fishermen, Derek Halliday (Kelso), plus Edinburgh-based Wayne Cram and Agnes Thomas, failed to make it through from the semi-final at Lake of Menteith.

Penicuik-based, Tom MacTaggart, secretary of the Scottish Anglers National Association, Competition Clubs, confirmed that the 30 anglers caught 353 fish.

Top rod with 29 fish for 60lb 0.4oz was Peter Auchterlonie of Greys Menteith Ospreys. He took almost all of his fish in Cages Bay and he fished FAB and diawl bachs on a midge tip line.

Second with 22 fish was Martin McCafferty (Future FF) and third Ronnie Gilbert (Greys Menteith Ospreys).

The national final is in September.

Local reports indicate that the water quality is still excellent at Linlithgow Loch and Gavin Dunn and Jimmy Russell have enjoyed two good sessions, catching 12 in one and 19 in another on diawl bach, buzzer and Muskins.

Nearby, T J Robb, a relative newcomer to fishing, is celebrating the capture of a 13lb brown trout at Bowden Springs.

Pottishaw bosses confirm they have re-stocked with rainbow, brown and Tiger trout.

Nearer Edinburgh, Alan Stead continues to catch at Harlaw with eight in a session and Brian Simmons had seven. Sedge, CDC, nymph and black pennell patters have worked here.

Ian McNicol and son had 34 to the boat at Loganlea on dries, including shuttlecock and yellow owl, off the surface.

Kevin McCabe and his son Paddy had 20-plus to the boat at Glencorse and lost loads more. Paddy also lost a brown trout of a lifetime at the net.

In East Lothian, James Fleming was top rod at Newlands Tweedale with 23 on diawl bach and Mick Mulgrew had 14 on Ally McCoist.

On to sea fishing and Keith Forbes won round seven of the Summer League organised by the Bass Rock Shore Angling League, the Musselburgh-based angler securing the win with one fish of 2lb 3oz.

Barry McEwan (Port Seton), a Scottish international, was second with a fish of 1lb 13oz and James Clark was third with a fish of 1lb. Fourth was Chris Empson (Dunbar) with a 9oz fish in the three-hour match fished between Belhaven Beach and Whitesands.

Competitors found a 2ft swell and a strong south-west wind over 20mph on the night.