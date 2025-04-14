Scottish Citylink announces full fleet replacement on route between edinburgh and Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coach operator Scottish Citylink has announced a huge fleet replacement on its long-standing route between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £7million fleet of 18 brand new Volvo 9700 vehicles have gone into operation on the company’s Service 900 which has been running for 30 years and is one of Scotland’s most frequent coach routes.

The new vehicles - which provide even greater comfort and quality for customers - were welcomed today (14 April 2025), by Lord Provost of Glasgow Jacqueline McLaren at a launch event held at the city’s Transport Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service is operated on Citylink’s behalf by Stagecoach West Scotland and Parks of Hamilton and the new vehicle investment is the latest in an on-going investment programme to make continued improvements for customers.

Scottish Citylink Managing Director Simone Walsh

The new 81-seat coaches boast reclining seats with three-point seatbelts and footrests. They also feature USB and USB-C charging points, fold-down tables, and a camera mirror system. The upper deck includes a panoramic roof.

Scottish Citylink Managing Director Simone Walsh said: “Our Service 900 has been operating for decades and is the go-to route for customers travelling between Glasgow and Edinburgh, with great links to other locations along the route as well.

“This 18-strong brand new fleet of vehicles is a huge investment in the route and is a real commitment from us to continually improve our offering to customers, and to continue to showcase coach travel as the most affordable and hassle-free way to travel between Scotland’s two largest cities. It’s another great way to celebrate our 40th birthday year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Provost of Glasgow, Jacqueline McLaren said: “Every citizen and visitor alike who use the daily Glasgow to Edinburgh service will benefit from this investment in new coaches. Adding comfort and joy – as well as digital connectivity - to their journey between our great cities.”

The brand new Scottish Citylink vehicles operating between Edinburgh and Glasgow

Scottish Citylink is this year celebrating 40 years in business, with a host of events planned throughout 2025.

Citylink’s Service 900 operates up to every 15minutes, 24 hours a day and offers a day return from £10. The route operates between Glasgow Buchanan Bus Station and Edinburgh Bus Station, and also serves Corstorphine, Edinburgh Airport, Newbridge East, Livingston, Harthill Services, Maxim Park and Baillieston.

The coach operator also recently added 200 new TransMach contactless ticket machines to its fleet, which accept contactless payments along with ITSO smartcards and QR codes generated by travel apps and booking systems.

Tickets for all Citylink services can be booked at www.citylink.co.uk