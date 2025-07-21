Scottish couple’s love affair with remote coastal village famous for sunsets immortalised in innovative eco memorial bench

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angus and Eileen McFazdean both passed away in 2020 after nearly 60 happy years together.

During their long marriage they brought their family to Portmahomack on many summer holidays after falling in love with the East coast Highlands village in 1975.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the couple’s family have immortalised their story through an innovative memorial bench featuring a QR code which can be scanned via mobile phone by anyone who passes by.

The memorial bench on the beach at Portmahomack

The memorial bench – made by King’s Award winning Derbyshire company TDP Ltd – has been made from entirely recycled plastic along with a planter also made by the company commemorating the couple.

Now the family are delighted that the bench has been placed so that passers-by can sit there and enjoy the sunsets for which Portmahomack is well known.

Angus and Eileen’s son Andy said: “My parents used to go away on holiday to Portmahomack for two weeks in the summer and as kids we made a lot of friends in that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one of the greatest things that my mum and dad did for us. We went back to visit all the time.

The memorial bench on the beach at Portmahomack

“My parents had a great life and Portmahomack is where they were happiest. We put their ashes amongst pebbles and compost in the planter and have added alpines, daffodils, lilies and other colourful flowers.

“Portmahomack is the only East coast village in Scotland that faces west. The sun sets in front of the bench. The setting is quite dramatic – it’s a beautiful place.”

As well as a QR code allowing passers by to remember the McFazdeans, the planter features a special engraving with the co-ordinates of Portmahomack, along with ‘Dolphin View’ – the area where the family used to stay which is still there today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy, who now lives in Birmingham but travels regularly to Portmahomack to visit his parents’ bench and keep the planter topped up, said: “The QR code feature is a great idea. People can read my parents’ story. It’s there for generations to come and for us as a family to come back to that place.

Angus and Eileen McFazdean

“For me, one of the most important things is the quality of the materials, the fact they are recycled and they last a long time is just brilliant. They make a bench that is going to be durable and meant a tree didn’t have to be cut down.”

Angus and Eileen McFadzean first met in Johnstone in 1963. Angus was a truck driver for WH Malcolm Ltd and Eileen Hanlon was a florist for James Jack.

When the couple married, it was at the time known as a ‘mixed marriage’ as Angus was Protestant and Eileen Catholic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The McFazdeans and their family first set eyes on Portmahomack when visiting friends in Clashmore near Dornoch.

Andy and Adam McFazdean on the memorial bench

After falling in love with the village they booked a holiday the following year at a caravan site owned by the Smart family, and ‘The Port’ remained the place they were happiest over many years.

Kym Barlow, commercial director at TDP, said: “Memorial benches are a core part of our service at TDP. We are very proud of how we have been able to help people grieve and remember loved ones with our benches.

“Recycled plastic is a great material for a memorial bench because it is very durable. Our customers tell us that our benches are looking as good as new year after year and this adds to the comfort we are able to provide through our products. It’s very sad for families when tributes to the memories of loved ones start to fade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We offer bespoke engraving on our benches as well as traditional plaques and we are seeing a remarkable rise in demand this year. We are told by customers that having a memorial bench helps with the grieving process, enabling them to sit in peace and remember the happy times they spent together.

“We are so happy that the McFazdean family appreciate their memorial bench and planter and the beautiful spot where they are placed forever.”

TDP has reported nearly double the demand for its memorial benches this year from families who want long-lasting and personal tributes to their loved ones.

The award-winning company, which makes outdoor furniture entirely from recycled plastic, is seeing a steep demand in memorial benches and is on track to see around twice as many orders as last year.

Its unique ‘My Place and Story’ QR code service can also be used in parks and open spaces, allowing visitors to read about the place they are in by scanning the code.