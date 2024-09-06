Scottish F1 legend excited to address Belfast business summit

David Coulthard confirmed as ScaleX Summit's keynote speaker

Two-time British Grand Prix winner and co-founder of The Whisper Group, David Coulthard is set to share the secrets of his success with attendees at a one-day business summit in Belfast.

Having spent 15 years in the high-performance world of F1, where he won 13 Grands Prix prior to embarking on a successful career in the boardroom, the Scottish ace has always operated at this best when there is pressure to perform.

And, later this year he will seek to impart lessons learned from a life lived on the edge to SME leaders across the UK and Ireland as the ScaleX™ Summit returns to ICC Belfast on Wednesday, November 13.

David, whose storied racing career saw him drive for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull Racing before co-founding production company The Whisper Group, one of Europe’s fastest growing media production companies is excited to return to Belfast and take part in the ground-breaking gathering.

“One of the last times I was in Belfast was in 2018 with Red Bull Racing for a Formula 1 demo, it is a fantastic city and I am looking forward to returning for the ScaleX™ Summit,” said David.

“Having lived my earlier life as a Formula 1 driver, I still function at my best when there is pressure to perform. I’m used to analysing information quickly, evaluating the risks and rewards, then making a rapid decision to produce a winning outcome.

“Sport and business are very similar in that regard. In both fields there are lots of important decisions that need to be made quickly and calmly.

“I’m looking forward to meeting many likeminded business people and contributing to the event in order to help them take their businesses to the next level.”

The brainchild of Simple Scaling co-founders, Brendan McGurgan and Claire Colvin, attendees at the ScaleX™ Summit will also hear from Portmarnock wellness authority and bestselling author Níall Ó Murchú and globally renowned entrepreneur, Daniel Priestley.

During the event topics including how to: become a key person of influence; optimise your mental performance; communicate with confidence and much more will be explored in detail.

Other speakers announced for the summit include serial entrepreneurs Norman Crowley and Jack Daly; mental performance master Dr Mithu Storoni, scaling expert Mac Lackey and stars of the stage Lucy and Georgie from Performing Perfectly.

The summit is grounded in the ScaleX™ Framework, which is a comprehensive collection of 10 foundational principles to guide business owners in developing a tangible plan and foster a culture of accountability.

Brendan McGurgan, Director and Co-Founder of Simple Scaling said: “We’re delighted to bring David Coulthard to Belfast as part of this year’s ScaleX™ Summit.

“His experience and knowledge perfectly complements our panel of world class speakers.

“The ScaleX™ Summit is the perfect platform from which to take the first meaningful step on the road to scaling successfully.”

Claire Colvin, Director and Co-Founder of Simple Scaling added: “This year’s ScaleX™ Summit will help great people do great things with their businesses.

“It isn’t about discovering powerful leaders, it’s about helping people in leadership positions discover the power of their own voice and make the mindset shift required to successfully scale their business.”

The ScaleX™ Summitwill provide an opportunity to gain valuable insights and practical strategies that leaders can implement immediately on their scaling journey.

It will also provide opportunities to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and innovators from diverse industries and backgrounds.

For more information and to secure your place at the summit, visit scalexsummit.com