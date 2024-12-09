Scottish landmarks made of Walker’s Shortbread arrive at Edinburgh Airport in giant snow globe

A life-sized snow globe, displaying famous Scottish landmarks made from Walker’s Shortbread has been unveiled at Edinburgh Airport, bringing joy to thousands of travellers over the Christmas period.

Located opposite the main entrance to the World Duty Free store at Edinburgh airport, the snow globe will be on display until January 6, and forms part of a new festive pop up by Walker’s Shortbread in partnership with Avolta, that will bring the joy of shortbread to life, with a unique and immersive experience for visitors.

Travellers will be taken on a magical journey across Scotland, starting in the Scottish Highlands at Walker’s famous bakery shop in Aberlour.

The original Walker's van is shown travelling down to Edinburgh to deliver shortbread in time for Christmas, with the journey continuing past nine iconic landmarks in Scotland including Fingal’s Cave, Glenfinnan Viaduct, the Wallace Monument, The Kelpies and Greyfriars Bobby.

The eye-catching shortbread structures are designed by food artist, Prudence Staite, who has previously created models of Edinburgh Castle, Burj Khalifa, and other landmarks, entirely out of Walker’s Shortbread.

For a truly captivating immersive experience, the globe will have "snow" inside the display which is accompanied by the scent of freshly baked shortbread helping transport visitors to Walker’s home in Aberlour. Complimentary samples of Walker’s will also be available.

Bryony Walker, Head of Commercial Strategy at Walker’s Shortbread, said: “The holiday season is a special time filled with excitement, celebration and good-will. We wanted to capture this ‘festive spirit’ and bring it to life within our first ever snow globe while also paying tribute to our Scottish roots which forms a big part of who we are as a brand.

"Above all, we wanted to create a fun and memorable experience for our shoppers to enjoy - whether that’s through tasting our shortbread, seeing the shortbread sculptures or purchasing a special gift for a loved one.”

In the spirit of giving, a personalisation station will open at the pop-up site, providing shoppers with free personalised festive sleeves to wrap purchases of Walker’s Twin Pack of Shortbread Fingers and Walker’s Festive Shortbread Tubes range.

To create the special gift, all passengers must do is type their message on the provided screen and a sleeve will be printed on site.

Adding to the festive fun, Walker’s is launching a hamper giveaway where passengers can guess the amount of shortbread in the snow globe. Then by scanning a QR code they can enter their chosen number to join the giveaway, and they can also nominate a loved one to receive the hamper if they win.

Gail Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer at XAero, commented: "We love bringing an extra special twist to Christmas travel so why wouldn't we combine snow and shortbread!? We know many of our passengers always look for that sweet treat as a special gift for someone, and we hope this activity also leaves them with some fun memories as well."

Jonathan McIvor, Category Manager for Food & Confectionery for Avolta in the UK added, “We’re always looking for novel ways to bring memorable experiences to shoppers. By partnering with forward-thinking brands like Walker’s Shortbread, we can really elevate the shopping experience for our customers.

"Exciting fixtures like Walker’s snow globe will really surprise and delight travellers as they pass through Edinburgh Airport and visit our World Duty Free store. It’s a sensory display that is sure to capture the attention of everyone who passes by!”