Scottish Youth Parliament finds new home at Norton Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Move enhances collaboration and support for youth work

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THE Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP) has relocated to Norton Park, a prominent hub for third-sector organisations in Edinburgh.

The facility provides eco-friendly, affordable workspace to over 20 charities, supporting collaboration and productivity through shared amenities and dedicated office areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move marks a significant step for the Youth Parliament as it continues its mission to amplify young people’s voices across Scotland while benefiting from a supportive and collaborative environment.

Scottish Youth Parliament

Jamie Dunlop, SYP Chief Executive, commented on the benefits of the move: “This move to Norton Park has allowed us to regain a dedicated space where we can better connect with young people, collaborate with like-minded organisations, and reduce costs that were previously incurred hiring external venues.”

The facility at Norton Park offers a modern, accessible environment. It includes a mezzanine office area for staff, social spaces for informal gatherings, and resources designed to foster engagement and inclusivity among young people.

SYP has already utilised Norton Park's conference facilities to host events such as a social evening at their recent parliamentary sitting as well as various weekend workshops. This has strengthened their ability to involve young people directly in their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve found the setting ideal for fostering collaboration,” Dunlop added. “Being surrounded by organisations like Samaritans Scotland, Cyrenians, and U-Evolve allows us to share ideas and build partnerships, all while focusing on our shared vision of a better Scotland.”

Norton Park itself has a rich history as a former school, serving generations of Edinburgh students since 1903. It transitioned to its current role hosting non-profit organisations in 1998 and has since become an independent registered charity.

Keith Roberston, Chief Executive of Norton Park said: "The Scottish Youth Parliament represents precisely the kind of dynamic, forward-thinking organization we aim to support at Norton Park. By providing an affordable, accessible workspace that fosters collaboration, we're enabling young people to drive meaningful change across Scotland."

The historic building combines its legacy with eco-conscious upgrades that maintain an inclusive and accessible space, offering a base for charities that aligns with their work towards social good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SYP’s new office will also enable the organisation to enhance its hybrid work approach. The dedicated space allows for integration of in-person and digital engagements, strengthening ties between staff and the young people they serve.

Norton Park’s ethos of providing affordable and high-quality spaces aligns with SYP’s commitment to driving meaningful change.

Looking ahead, SYP has launched its largest-ever consultation, engaging with children and young people across Scotland to shape their 2026 manifesto. The results will influence Scotland’s political landscape and highlight the importance of youth perspectives ahead of next May’s Holyrood election.