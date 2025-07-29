Scullion LAW’s community efforts celebrated in Scottish Parliament

Scullion LAW’s long-standing commitment to supporting local families has been officially recognised by the Scottish Parliament, following the firm’s latest volunteering day at the Home‑Start Glasgow North and North Lanarkshire (GNNL) hub in Maryhill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion, sponsored by Annie Wells MSP, commended the firm for its “outstanding support” of the charity, including its hands-on garden transformation, award-winning volunteering, and ongoing fundraising. The motion further highlights Scullion LAW’s role in building “resilient, thriving communities” and ensuring vulnerable families feel supported and welcome.

Annie Wells MSP praised the team’s commitment, stating: “Your team’s commitment to community wellbeing is genuinely inspiring – from hands-on efforts to transform the Home-Start garden into a welcoming space for children, to your long-standing fundraising work that has directly enabled the charity to expand its services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Corporate Volunteer Award at the Home-Start UK Volunteer Awards 2025 is richly deserved and a testament to the culture of compassion and civic spirit at Scullion LAW.”

Claire Thomas, Carly Russell, Liz Semple, Judith Higson, Nicola Buchanan and Laura Cousins from Scullion LAW's Family Team.

The recognition comes after six members of the firm’s Family Law Team - Judith Higson, Nicola Buchanan, Claire Thomas, Laura Cousins, Liz Semple, and Carly Russell - spent a day volunteering at the Maryhill centre, clearing, weeding, and painting the outdoor garden area to make it more welcoming for families to enjoy over the summer.

Judith Higson, Head of Family Law, said: “It was fantastic to spend the day together as a team, supporting the brilliant work Home‑Start does for families across Glasgow. Getting stuck in with the gardening and painting allowed us to contribute in a hands-on, meaningful way, and we hope the families enjoy the space throughout the summer.”

Home‑Start GNNL, which supports families with young children across Glasgow and North Lanarkshire, relies on volunteers and community partners to deliver both emotional and practical support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Muir, Fundraising and Partnerships Officer, said: “Your kindness and hard work have made a wonderful difference in creating a welcoming and pleasant environment for the families and children we support. We deeply appreciate your time, energy, and generosity!”

The team undertook gardening, cleaning, painting and weeding as part of their voluntary endeavours.

The day of volunteering builds on a deep, ongoing partnership between Scullion LAW and Home‑Start GNNL. In 2025, the firm received the Corporate Volunteer Award at the Home‑Start UK Volunteer Awards, hosted by Kirstie Allsopp, in recognition of its continued fundraising, pro bono legal advice, and community support.

Scullion LAW’s “£1 from every fee note” initiative has raised over £3,700 since 2021, with additional funds raised through events such as the Glasgow Kilt Walk, helping the charity grow and sustain services for vulnerable families.