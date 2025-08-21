Sculpture unveiled to mark legacy of Edinburgh theatre company

Friends and supporters of Arkle Theatre Company have unveiled a sculpture to mark the 30-year legacy of grassroots theatre and to recognise the contribution of founders Rob Mackean and Michael Mulligan to the arts. The sculpture was unveiled at a reception attended by alumni of the theatre company and held at this year’s Fringe Central at Grassmarket Community Project on Monday, August 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sculpture has been commissioned from Edinburgh blacksmith and artist Jack Waygood, and depicts a mischievous figure of Puck sat atop a step ladder and holding the full moon.

The design was inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Patrick Barlow’s adaptation of The 39 Steps; two favourite plays of Arkle Theatre founders and the ensemble productions that made up the company’s final Fringe performances. The work is due to go onto public display at the new Fringe Hub when it opens on Infirmary Street in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about the artwork and contribution Arkle Theatre Company has made to the arts in Edinburgh, Head of Artist Services at the Fringe Society, Chris Snow said: “Edinburgh is packed year-round with talent - professional theatre companies, students and community groups alike. In this year's Fringe programme hundreds of shows are presented by Edinburgh-based teams.

Blacksmith and artist Jack Waygood

"Rob Mackean and Michael Mulligan have led Arkle Theatre for 30 years, with the company performing more than 50 shows at the festival. The new Fringe Central isn't just for August - it's to provide support and space to our local artistic community year-round. We are proud to be a home for this sculpture, commissioned to mark the final Arkle productions and honour Rob and Michael's legacy to the city and even the festival.”

Arkle Theatre Company was founded in 1996 by Rob Mackean and Michael Mulligan who had previously been members of Edinburgh People’s Theatre. The company’s first production was Womberang by Sue Townsend, which was performed in August 1996 at Theatre East End, St Pauls and St George’s Church Hall.

Arkle went on to stage 85 productions in close to 500 performances in the subsequent 29 years, performing at over 20 different venues across Edinburgh and Scotland, and engaging the talent of over 200 Edinburgh based actors, directors, technicians, and artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on 30 years, Arkle founder Michael Mulligan said: "You only get out what you put in. You couldn't pay me to act, I can't act. So I've been doing the one thing I like to do, and that is to give talented people a chance to perform. It's as simple as that."

The commissioned sculpture

Rob Mackean added: "So many people just see the actors on the stage and they don't realise the hours and hours of rehearsal and all the preparation behind the rehearsals that goes on. The performance is just the tip of the iceberg of what we do. It's only when you've done something like this for 30 years or more that you realise people have no concept of all that stuff that goes on behind the scenes."

The company’s final season came to a close at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it staged four productions at The Royal Scots Club; Nancy’s Philosopher, George, Don't Do That... The Joy of Joyce Grenfell, The 39 Steps and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The sculpture by Jack Waygood and gifted by friends of Arkle Theatre Company to Rob Mackean and Michael Mulligan will be placed on public display at the new Fringe Central on Infirmary Street when it opens in 2026.