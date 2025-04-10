Search launched for new Scots police boss
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Scottish Police Authority is looking for a chief executive following Lynn Brown’s decision to retire later this year.
An advertising campaign promoting the £151,816-a-year role was launched today (Thu) for “an exceptional leader who can take the organisation through its next important chapter”.
The Authority is responsible to the Scottish Parliament for the £1.6bn annual policing budget. It is also responsible for supporting, improving and maintaining Police Scotland and Forensic Services while holding the Chief Constable to account.
Chair Fiona McQueen CBE said: “The Authority’s Chief Executive is one of the most high-profile and senior leadership positions in Scotland.
“This is a unique opportunity to play a fundamental role in supporting the Authority to oversee Police Scotland’s efforts to create safer communities, reduce crime, support victims and build a thriving workforce.”
The search for the new Chief Executive is being led by LHH Recruitment Services and senior partner Scott Miller said: “This is a terrific opportunity for an outstanding leader to support Scotland’s policing services over the next few years.”
Deadline for applications is Sunday May 4.