Search launched for new Scots police boss

By Jonathan Russell
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
THE search has been launched for the next leader of one of Scotland’s most influential public bodies, tasked with overseeing policing in Scotland.

The Scottish Police Authority is looking for a chief executive following Lynn Brown’s decision to retire later this year.

An advertising campaign promoting the £151,816-a-year role was launched today (Thu) for “an exceptional leader who can take the organisation through its next important chapter”.

The Authority is responsible to the Scottish Parliament for the £1.6bn annual policing budget. It is also responsible for supporting, improving and maintaining Police Scotland and Forensic Services while holding the Chief Constable to account.

SPA Chair Fiona McQueen CBE described the role as a "unique opportunity"

Chair Fiona McQueen CBE said: “The Authority’s Chief Executive is one of the most high-profile and senior leadership positions in Scotland.

“This is a unique opportunity to play a fundamental role in supporting the Authority to oversee Police Scotland’s efforts to create safer communities, reduce crime, support victims and build a thriving workforce.”

The search for the new Chief Executive is being led by LHH Recruitment Services and senior partner Scott Miller said: “This is a terrific opportunity for an outstanding leader to support Scotland’s policing services over the next few years.”

Deadline for applications is Sunday May 4.

