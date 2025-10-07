Shed members making something out of scrap

Dr Scott Arthur (centre) shared a joke with members of the shed

Dr Scott Arthur, MP for Edinburgh South West, praised members of Pentland's Men Shed for their community work.

The Westminster MP spent nearly an hour at the shed in Currie and said: “I was proud to meet the retired, but certainly not tired, gentlemen at the Pentland Men’s Shed.

“Using scrap materials and spare time, these resourceful men have created a small community project that not only supports their own well-being but also serves the wider community. I genuinely doubt any other project in Edinburgh achieves so much with so little.”

Dr Arthur (left) with Stewart Still (centre) and Shed chairman, Robert Mason

He was welcomed by chairman, Robert Mason, who provided background about the local shed which was created in 2019 as a friendly and welcoming meeting place for men of any age.

He stressed that the shed is free to join and added: “It’s a place where members can share knowledge, learn new skills and develop friendships, and we come together twice a week to join in a variety of activities.”

Mason added: “Many of us are older men who either live alone or have caring responsibilities and the overriding aim is to offer companionship in a stress-free environment to counter loneliness and improve mental health. This is recognised by the NHS.

“There is certainly space for those who wish to talk over tea and biscuits. However, others enjoy making or repairing items.”

Learning more with other Shed members

Organisations like Police Scotland, Pentlands Medical Centre, schools and churches in the area, as well as play groups and local people, have benefited from the skills of our members.

One of the more popular requests is for garden bench repairs. Making bird boxes and producing signs for various organisations are other popular asks.

Mason added: “We also plan ahead for special events, like Christmas, but we stress that you don’t have to be an expert in anything to join in.

“There is no agenda, requirement, or expectation to be there every week. We all bring different capabilities and interests to the shed, and members turn up when they are able.”

The shed receives donations of materials and this allows them to make specific items for local charities and individuals who request help.

Members can use their own tools to supplement those donated, but items cannot be made to a deadline, as that would impact on the core aim of providing a stress-free environment.

Mason added: “For those who prefer to chat, our range of interests is wide, including gardening, DIY, sport, travel, cycling, cars, sailing, computers, music, and more. There is always someone to talk to and someone who will listen.”

Meeting times are Monday and Friday mornings between 10am and 12.30pm, and the shed has its own premises next to the Scout Hall at Forthview Crescent, Currie EH14 5QP.

So, if this group interests you, why not pop along to one of our get-togethers or contact us direct at: [email protected]. We look forward to hearing from you, and remember, the shed is free to join.