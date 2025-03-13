Shed theft surge in Edinburgh – expert reveals key security mistakes

With reports emerging today of a rise in shed thefts across Edinburgh, homeowners are being urged to review their security measures to protect valuable tools, bikes, and equipment stored in outbuildings.

Anthony Neary, security expert at Safe.co.uk, warns, "Sheds are often seen as an easy target for thieves, with many lacking proper security compared to the main home. Criminals know they can gain access quickly and leave unnoticed, making sheds an attractive option for opportunists. It is crucial to take simple but effective steps to protect outdoor belongings."

Safe.co.uk survey revealed 68% of tradespeople fear the theft of their tools. A further 63% of people admitted their sheds are not considered when taking out home insurance, and a huge 87% said they probably would not notice if an item from their shed had been taken within the first week. Anthony offers the following security tips to prevent shed theft:

Upgrade locks – Standard shed locks are often weak. A heavy-duty hasp and padlock, or a shed-specific security lock, makes access far more difficult.

Garden sheds are the latest target for thieves in the area

Secure valuable items – Where possible, store expensive tools, bikes, and equipment in a secure locker within the shed to add another layer of protection.

Install motion-activated lighting – Thieves rely on darkness, so bright lights that activate when movement is detected can deter them.

Use ground anchors or cables – Secure high-value items inside with ground anchors or steel security cables to prevent easy removal.

Consider a shed alarm – A battery-operated shed alarm is a cost-effective way to alert you to any unauthorised access.

He adds, "Many homeowners overlook their sheds when thinking about home security, but with the rising number of thefts, now is the time to take action. The right security measures can make all the difference in keeping valuable outdoor belongings safe.”