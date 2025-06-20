Shedinburgh launches live venue with a radical promise

Artists get paid. Accommodation and travel covered. Pay What You Can tickets. Welcome to Shedinburgh - where the Fringe gets fair.

There's a new shed in town and it's about to blow the Edinburgh Fringe wide open!

Created by an award-winning production team headed up by Francesca Moody, the anti-establishment Fringe disruptor born as a result of the pandemic is getting a physical home - a brand new 100-seater venue right in the heart of Edinburgh. Shedinburgh is out to fix what many say is broken about the Fringe - the financial barriers that keep artists out. This is a venue that pays every artist and covers their travel and accommodation.

Artists like Jayde Adams, Mark Watson, Deborah Frances-White, Ivo Graham, Sh!t Theatre and Marlow & Moss will be appearing for one-night only performances at Shedinburgh. Not only this, a £2 fee from every ticket goes into the Shedload of Future fund which will award three £5000 bursaries to debut artists bringing shows to this year's Fringe.

“Shedinburgh is our love letter to the Fringe,” says producer Francesca Moody. “It’s a space for risk, rebellion and reinvention - and we’re building it to last.”