Showbiz and Moreish TV couple Craig and Debbz host 30th wedding anniversary party

The 2Moreish singers even booked talented Caricaturist Maria Amerigo to do everyone's caricatures at the party alongside piper to the Lord Provost and This Morning piper Louise Marshall.

Craig and Debbz Stephens are soon to release their new single Get Up Stand Up with '2Moreish' and co writer/producer Kirk Turnbull, but before that the Showbiz couple hosted an exclusive 30th wedding anniversary party with family and close friends attending.

Popular entertainer DJ Calverto hosted the night for Craig and Debbz, who also host the popular music and entertainment magazine show Moreish TV and appeared on ITV show This Morning. They are currently working on new scripts with the cast of TV sitcom All Together Tavern just before their new dance music track is released which has already been creating waves in Europe, USA and Australia and more.

The couple hosted their 30th wedding anniversary party on Saturday in Edinburgh and stars spotted included hit music producer Kirk Turnbull (QFX) whom flew in from Czech Republic and Guinness World Record holder Captain Beany (Blind Date) whom travelled from Wales.

Kirk Turnbull (QFX), also Guinness world record holder Captain Beany and regular This Morning piper Louise Marshall all attended

The party even had professional Caricaturist Maria Amerigo whom did caricatures of the stars as well as guests attending.

Music and entertainment was provided by the popular DJ Calverto and singers included 2Moreish's Craig and Debbz just before the couple carried in a large 30th wedding anniversary cake piped in by Scots piper to the Lord Provost, as well as a regular on This Morning 'Louise Marshall' who then did some traditional tunes as well as some pop tunes before guests were invited to tuck into a lavish buffet.