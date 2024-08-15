Sight Scotland Veterans' Olympics Comes To West Lothian

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sight Scotland Veterans, a leading charity dedicated to supporting visually impaired veterans across Scotland, has been hosting its very own Veterans Olympics.

Over the past few weeks, veterans from the Linburn Centre in West Lothian, as well veterans from across the country, have been competing in a series of inclusive and inspiring events, vying for gold, silver, and bronze medals in a variety of different sports and activities.

The Sight Scotland Veterans Olympics was designed not only to foster a spirit of healthy competition but also to celebrate sportsmanship, camaraderie, and community. Competitors showcased their skills in a wide array of sports, including archery, acoustic shooting, bowling, boccia, curling, and axe throwing. In addition to the physical challenges, participants also took part in pool, dominoes, virtual reality games and Olympic-themed quizzes, ensuring that everyone got the chance to take part.

Eileen Peat, Activity Worker at the Linburn Centre in West Lothian, who was responsible for much of the organising of the events and medal ceremonies, comments: “The Sight Scotland Veterans Olympics has been an incredible success, bringing joy and excitement to our veterans. Over the course of two weeks, the centres were alive with activity as daily events like bowling, archery, curling, axe throwing, pool, dominoes, and quizzes gave everyone a chance to participate. We even adjusted our rota to ensure that all veterans could try their hand at new activities, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Veterans who had never experienced some of these sports and games eagerly took on the challenge, and the atmosphere was buzzing due to that added element of competition.

The bowling winners collect their medals at the Linburn Centre

“The highlight for many was receiving their medals, which added a thrilling competitive edge to the event. It was truly heartwarming to see the enthusiasm and determination in each participant, and the camaraderie that developed as veterans engaged with different groups and made new friends. The centres have been buzzing with energy, and it's clear that the hard work we put into organising the Olympics was well worth it. Many of our veterans have discovered new hobbies and interests because of their participation, which is a wonderful outcome. While it's a shame we must wait another four years to do it all again, the impact of this event will be felt for a long time. Congratulations to all the medal winners, but in reality, every veteran who took part was a winner, having enjoyed such a memorable and rewarding experience.”

For more information visit: sightscotlandveterans.org.uk