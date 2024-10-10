Simpsons Special Care Babies Celebrate Supermarket Support
The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs of improving the facilities of the overnight rooms used by parents whose babies are receiving care at the hospital. New items bought to renovate the rooms include double beds, chairs, TVs, tea and coffee machine, fridges and lamps.
Having a baby in the neonatal unit can be the worst and most frightening time for any family and the stay can be a lengthy one. For a mother, father, parent to be able to be close to their baby who is staying within the unit is invaluable and the items bought with the funding from Morrisons Foundation will go a long way to make their stay that bit more comfortable.
Emma Coffey, Simpsons Special Care Babies Trustee said: “Simspons Special Care Babies is a small, voluntary run charity. We hugely benefit from generous donations from foundations such as Morrisons so we can continue to complement and enhance what is already provided by the NHS.
“The right equipment and medical minds can provide the most vulnerable babies with the best possible care and expertise. The staff and trustees look forward to using this exciting donation to upgrade our Parent Rooms. Our hope is that our families have access to a safe and comfortable environment so they can be near their baby throughout the neonatal journey.”
Jamie Alexander, Jade Cheverton and their daughter Chloe Alexander attended a presentation of the donation with Tess Askew, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Gyle. The family received vital care from Simpson Special Care Babies when Chloe was in the neonatal unit for 89 days after being born prematurely at 26 weeks and 3 days in August of 2020.
Tess Askew said: “It’s an absolute honour to provide this grant to such a worthy cause in our community. Having a baby receiving care the the neonatal unit can be a very trying time for new parents, I’m over the moon that we have been able to provide this support to help improve the comfort for families, which will make a difference for many years to come”
The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £41 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.
