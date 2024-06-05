Sing in the City Choirs answer Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home Appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home put an appeal on their Facebook page for donations to their Cat and Dog food bank, Lesley Day, a member of Sing in the City Choirs formed a plan to get choir members to bring items along to choir and she agreed to deliver them herself at the end of the week.

Sing in the City have raised over £170,000 for local Scottish charities in their 14 years of existence so although Lesley knew that generosity would be the name of the game, little did she realise just what she had taken on

Lesley flagged the issue up to MD Kirsty Baird BEM and very quickly a plan was put into action.

Members were asked to come to choir last week and bring with them any cat or dog food they were willing to donate - and at the end of the week Lesley was to collect it all and take it down to the home near Portobello Prom.

Sing in the City Team and Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home volunteers.

Little did Lesley realise that the generous, pet-loving community of Sing in the City would amass so many donations that her plan of transporting the collection down in two cars had to be altered significantly.

On Friday, May 31, Lesley, Kirsty and three other volunteers arrived at Edinburgh Dog and Cat home with four cars and a transit van full of food donations.

There was more than £3000 of Cat and Dog food delivered and volunteers stayed on to help separate all the donations and store them away. The Sing in the City volunteers were then treated to a tour of the facility by Kirsten who introduced them to some of the cats and dogs who are currently awaiting homes.

The lovely Monica posed for some photos with them, although she was far more excited to see all the goodies contained within the bags. Both Lesley and Kirsty had to be kept on a tight leash so that they didn't go home with any new furry family members.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat home rely on donations like this and that of members of the public to be able to continue to provide vital services in the community - for more information see www.edch.org.uk