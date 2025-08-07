Six-year-old reveals ultimate back to school shopping list for 2025

Back-to-school season is here, and Fort Kinnaird has teamed up with its very own Chief Fun Officer, six-year-old Ruari, to reveal what children really want in their school bags this August and help make back-to-school shopping trips that much easier

Tasked with testing trends and giving his official stamp of approval, Ruari has rounded up the coolest must-haves for the new term. From school shoes with football charms to fun pencil cases, his edit of back-to-school buys is packed with personality – and available now at Fort Kinnaird from stores including The Works, M&S, Clarks, Next and Primark.

Here are Ruari’s top five trending back-to-school picks:

Pencil cases featuring Nintendo favourites and bold designs – fun, functional and guaranteed to stand out on the school table.

Cool stationery sets – from gaming-themed rulers to funky pens.

School shoes with a football theme – built for comfort and perfect for playtime goals.

Fresh uniform staples and comfy shoes – perfect for all-day comfort and classroom confidence.

Personalised keyrings and backpack tags – the little extras that make school bags harder to loose.

Chief Fun Officer Ruari, 6

Ruari said: “I had so much fun getting ready for back to school at Fort Kinnaird. There were loads of new school shoes with footballs on them – they were my favourite! There was also lots of cool stationery to choose from, like colourful pens and fun pencil cases. I loved choosing it all, and we had such a great day – now I can’t wait for the new term to start so I can use it all!"

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We know back-to-school shopping can feel like a big task, so we’ve made it easy, enjoyable and all in one place. With Ruari’s help, we’ve captured the trends kids are genuinely excited about – turning the trip into something families can enjoy together.”

Families can make a full day of back-to-school shopping this weekend, with a whole host of entertainment, dining and exclusive discounts on offer at Fort Kinnaird. Kids eat for less at family-friendly favourites including Pizza Express and Frankie & Bennys. And when it’s time to wind down, head to Odeon for a bit of movie magic to finish the day in style.

To find out more about Ruari’s back-to-school essentials, visit https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMxefXVMHLD/?igsh=anVzcG9pcTZreXR5.

For more details and to plan your day at Fort Kinnaird, please visit: https://www.fortkinnaird.com/event/lights-camera-summer